The Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association released its 2021 High School All-State team on Tuesday with six area players being named.
For the first team designated player, St. Marys’ Kara Hanslovan was named for class 4A with teammate Olivia Eckels being named to first team at second base.
St. Marys pitcher Kendall Young was named to the second team 4A roster.
In class 1A, DuBois Central Catholic’s Shyanne Lundy made it at first team first base and Chelsea Busatto was named to first team outfield.
For the class 2A second team, Clarion-Limestone shortstop Kendall Dunn was named.
Eckels hit .492 in 59 plate appearances, collecting 29 hits that included nine doubles, one triple and three home runs. She also had 18 RBIs, 22 runs and two stolen bases.
Hanslovan batted .447 in 47 plate appearances with 21 overall hits, including a double and one home run to go along with 12 RBIs, 15 runs and two stolen bases.
Inside the circle, Young racked up an 8-3 record in 12 starts and 13 overall appearances. In 81 1/3 innings pitched, Young had 12 complete games and an ERA of 1.12 while striking out 154 and walking just 18.
In 24 games, Lundy batted .521 over 71 at-bats while collecting 37 hits — 13 of which were extra-base hits via eight doubles, two triples and eight home runs. Lundy also had 50 RBIs, scored 34 runs and stole seven bases.
Busato also appeared in 24 games and had a batting average .557 with 44 hits in 79 at-bats. Busatto had 15 doubles, three triples and two home runs to go along with 48 RBIs and 30 runs. She also had 10 stolen bases.
Clarion-Limestone’s Dunn batted .656 in 17 games, racking up 40 hits in 61 at-bats. Dunn hit six doubles and seven triples to go along with 28 RBIs and 22 runs scored. She also had four stolen bases.