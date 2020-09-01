REYNOLDSVILLE — One hundred two cars packed the pit area Saturday night for Season Championship/PA Great Outdoors Night at Hummingbird Speedway. It was Season Championship Night in the Four-Cylinders, Super Late Models, Pure Stocks, and Semi Late Models with double points on the line as we crowned the point champions in those four divisions.
There was also a Powder Puff race that was run in the Four-Cylinder division. Trophies on the night were sponsored by the PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau. Nate Young took the checkered in just the second ever Economod race at the Bird. Tim Bish picked up the win in the Homak Penn/Ohio Pro Stock event which also clinched him the Mini Series championship. The other feature winners on the night included: Daniel Clark (Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders), Jeremy Ohl (BWP Bats Super Late Models), Tim Steis (Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks), and Zach Myers (Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi Late Models).
The four track champions that were crowned on Saturday night were as follows: Dave Smail in the Four-Cylinders, Paul Kot in the Super Late Models, Tim Steis in the Pure Stocks, and Nick Erskine in the Semi Late Models. Smail and Steis each earned their first career championship while Kot and Erskine each earned their second-straight points championship. And lastly, driving her son Cory’s Four-Cylinder, Penny Price took the checkered in the 2nd Annual PA Great Outdoors Powder Puff race.
The $400/win Economod Special was first to the track with Andy Buckley and Jarett Young leading the field to the green flag for their 20-lap main. Buckley took the lead on the start as a charging Nate Young looked to his inside on the opening lap. Young completed the pass in turns 3 and 4 to lead lap 1 over Buckley and Jarett Young. On lap 3, Mitchell Wright looked to the inside of Jarett Young and completed the pass to take third behind Nate Young and Buckley. Young maintained his large lead over the field the rest of the way enroute to capturing his first-ever checkered flag at Hummingbird followed by: 2) Andy Buckley 3) Mitchell Wright 4) Jarett Young 5) Jeremy Double.
Next to the track were the Homak Penn/Ohio Pro Stocks for their $1,200/win touring and mini series points race. Curtis Bish Jr. and Jackson Humanic led the field of 21 cars to the green flag of their 25-lap feature. Chris McGuire made it a three-way battle for the lead right off the start. When it all got sorted out, it was Curtis Bish Jr. edging McGuire at the line to lead lap 1 with Humanic in third. On lap 2, McGuire and Curtis Bish both got by Curtis Bish Jr.
On lap 3, Humanic worked his way by Bish Jr. to move into third. The race stayed green for the opening eight laps before a caution for a wreck set up the first restart. After a couple more quick cautions, Tim Bish used the high side to his advantage to take the top spot on lap 9. On lap 11, Andrew Gordon (driving Bruce Hartzfeld’s #101) worked his way by Curtis Bish to take third. Also on lap 13, Curtis Bish worked his way back by Gordon to retake third. One more lap was completed before a caution for a spin brought another restart. On the restart, McGuire gave Tim Bish all he had on the lowside but it was to no avail as the momentum on the high side kept Bish in the lead. The race remained green until lap 20 when another caution came out for a spin.
After another quick caution, the race saw its final restart. McGuire once again challenged Bish for the lead on the lowside on the final restart. The momentum on the high line kept Bish in the lead with just a few laps remaining. Brandon Connor took third from Curtis Bish with one lap remaining. Bish held off McGuire on the final lap on his way to clinching the Homak Penn/Ohio ThunderBird Mini Series Championship followed by: 2) Chris McGuire 3) Brandon Connor 4) Curtis Bish 5) Jamie Barber.
Dave Smail and John Campisano led the Lockwood Processing Four-Cylinders trackside for their 15-lap feature. Campisano pulled out to the lead on the start with Blake Joiner in second and Smail in third. On lap 3, Wayne Truitt worked his way by Smail for third. Then, on lap 5, Truitt got past Joiner to move into second. The race stayed green for the opening seven laps before a caution for a wreck set up the first restart. On the restart, Campisano took the advantage once again over Truitt and Joiner. On lap 10, Daniel Clark passed Joiner to take third. One lap later, Clark got by Truitt for second as he set his sights on Campisano.
Clark caught Campisano with just a few laps remaining and began to challenge for the lead before another caution came out with a couple of laps left. Clark first looked to the inside of Campisano for the lead on the restart then looked to the outside as they got the white flag. Clark completed the pass around Campisano in turns 1 and 2 to take the top spot and lead the most important lap enroute to capturing his first checkered at the Bird this season followed by: 2) John Campisano 3) Wayne Truitt 4) Blake Joiner 5) Travis Timko. Smail clinched his first career track championship with his performance.
The BWP Bats Super Late Models were next to the track with Jeremy Ohl and Paul Kot leading the field to the green flag for their 25-lap main. Ohl took the lead on the start with Mike Wonderling and Kot following. On lap 2, Levi Sikora was able to pass Kot for third. The race stayed green until lap 5 or 6 when a caution for a spin set up the first restart. On the restart, it was Ohl out to the lead over Wonderling and Sikora. The race remained green until lap 11 when a caution for a stopped car brought another restart. On the restart, it was Ohl out to the point once again with Wonderling and Sikora following.
On lap 14, Jeremy Wonderling got by Sikora to move into third. Ohl continued to lead over the Wonderling boys until a caution for Jeremy Wonderling who hit the wall and spun in turns 1 and 2 on lap 19 set up the final restart. On the restart, Ohl pulled out to the lead over Wonderling and Sikora. Wonderling tried to challenge Ohl for the lead in the closing laps but it was to no avail as Ohl held on for his first win of the season at Hummingbird followed by: 2) Mike Wonderling 3) Levi Sikora 4) Paul Kot 5) Garrett Mott. Kot captured his second-straight Super Late Model track championship with his performance.
Bryce Swauger and Josh Fields led the Sunny 106.5 FM Pure Stocks trackside for their 15-lap feature event. Swauger took the lead on the start with Fields in second and Tim Steis in third. One lap was completed before a caution for a stopped car set up the first restart. On the restart, it was Swauger pulling out to the lead as Steis looked to the highside of Fields for second. On lap 2, Steis used the momentum on the highside to get past Fields and take second.
The race remained green all the way to the final lap when there was a caution for a spin which set up one final restart. While under caution, Swauger had to pit with a flat left front tire after clipping the front end of the car that spun. So, for the final restart, it was Steis, Fields, and Dalton Gustafson in the top 3. On the restart, Steis took the point and never looked back on his way to picking up the win followed by: 2) Josh Fields 3) Dalton Gustafson 4) Dennis Harrison Jr. 5) Andy Frey. Four drivers entered the night with a shot at the championship but in the end it was Steis that came out on top and picked up his first career track championship.
The Swanson Heavy Duty Truck Repair Semi Late Models capped off Season Championship/PA Great Outdoors Night with their 20-lap feature. Eddie Connor and Gabe Shaffer led the field of 18 cars to the opening green flag. Connor took the lead on the start over Shaffer and Doug Surra. One lap was completed before a caution for a spin set up the first restart. On the restart, it was Connor out to the lead as both Surra and Zach Myers worked their way past Shaffer. After a caution, the race saw its first extended green flag run.
On the restart, it was Connor out to the point once again over Surra and Myers. On lap 5, Shaffer passed Myers for third. Myers took the spot right back from Shaffer on lap 6. Then, on lap 8, Nathan Smith worked his way by Myers to move into third. Connor had Surra right on his back bumper as the cross flags were displayed to signal that the halfway mark had been reached. A caution came out later that lap that involved Surra and Smith which made Connor, Myers, and Shaffer the top 3 for the restart. On the restart, Myers used the low line to his advantage to take the lead on lap 11. At the same time, Deegen Watt used the lowside to get past Shaffer for third.
A handful of laps were completed through a couple of more caution flags which set up the final restart. On the restart, Myers checked out from the field and held on in the remaining 4 laps to pick up his first win of the season substituting for Paul Ivory followed by: 2) Eddie Connor 3) Deegen Watt 4) Bob McMillen 5) Nathan Smith. Despite his struggles in the feature, Erskine was able to hold on and capture his second-straight Hummingbird Speedway track championship in the Semi Late division.
Speedway Notes: Next Saturday will feature a 6-Division Program with Super Lates, Street/Pro Stocks, Semi Lates, Pure Stocks, and Four Cylinders on the card. We will also be hosting the BRP Modified Tour for the first time ever! The biggest and baddest Big Block Modifieds from the Tri-State area will compete for $2,000/win in a 35-lap feature event. This event will also be the Season Championship for the BRP Modified Tour. As of now, 30+ Big Blocks are planning to attend so this will be a race you definitely do not want to miss. Our Cypress Clock & Gift Shop Street Stocks will crown their Season Champion as they will hold their double points night as well. Gates open at 4:00 with racing beginning at 7:00.