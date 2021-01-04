BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. — Throughout his scholastic career, DuBois graduate Ed Scott had one thing on his mind when he stepped on a wrestling mat — score points and pin his opponent.
And, Scott did just that more than any other District 9 wrestler during his high school career for DuBois. The two-time PIAA Class AAA state champion finished his standout career with a D-9 record 103 pins while posting a record of 151-6. Those 151 wins, a school record, made him just the sixth D-9 wrestler to reach 150 career wins and the first from a AAA school to do so.
That mindset hasn’t changed for Scott, even though he’s a true freshman at one of the nation’s top Division I programs at N.C. State. The Wolfpack, coming of the best season in program history, welcomed back all of its starters from a team that secured the school’s first-ever undefeated dual meet season and an Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) championship.
Despite all those returnees, Scott found himself in the starting lineup Sunday as No. 4 ranked N.C. State’s season opener at Gardner-Webb.
That’s because Scott won the Wolfpack’s 149-pound wrestle-offs in December against a pair of returning competitors in redshirt junior A.J Leitten and redshirt sophomore Matt Grippi — both of whom wrestled well a season ago.
Scott first beat Grippi, 5-1, then edged Leitten, 6-5. Leitten was the Wolfpack’s starter at 149 and finished the year with a 20-10 record, including going 2-2 to finish fourth a the ACC Championships. Grippi put together a 19-8 record, including 4-1 in duals.
Scott backed up that preseason showing with a dominant performance in his collegiate debut against Bulldogs redshirt-freshman Jacson Muldrew. Scott took down Muldrew twice in the opening period and scored three different sets of backpoints (4, 4 and 2) to lead 14-1 after three minutes.
The duo started neutral in the second, and Scott quickly took down the Bulldog again en route to pinning him 25 seconds in to the period to capture his first collegiate pin and win at the same time.
Scott’s fall was was of seven bonus-point victories on the day for the Wolfpack, who rolled to a 42-0 victory.
The only other pin for the Wolfpack came from another Pennsylvania product, redshirt-senior Hayden Hidlay (Mifflin County grad) who is ranked No 2 in the country at 157 pounds. Hidlay, a three-time All-American, needed just 53 seconds to deck Bulldog Chase McKinney.
N.C. State returns to action Friday night when it welcomes Appalachian State for its home opener. The Wolfpack then start ACC action the following Friday (Jan. 15) at Virginia.