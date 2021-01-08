DuBOIS — It’s often said what you get out of something depends on what you put into it.
DuBois senior Nick Graeca is living proof of that, as the passion and hard work he has put into soccer has already rewarded him at a young age with opportunities he once could only dream about. He also knows soccer, along with being a great student, will afford him even more opportunities in the future.
And, it’s been quite the journey to this point for Graeca, who started playing soccer when he was five years old. It’s pretty much all he’s done sports-wise since then, competing at all levels from his youth days through high school, where he was a four-year starter for the Beavers.
“I enjoy the atmosphere, the pressure, the community and the sense of accomplishment in sports,” said Graeca. “I love to compete and challenge myself.
“My favorite sport is soccer because it has given me the most opportunity in my life to travel, meet new people and compete at the highest level possible.”
And, Graeca did most of that before he was a sophomore in high school, as he travelled abroad multiple times with the U.S. Region I Olympic Development Program (ODP) soccer team at several different age groups.
“My favorite accomplishment (in sports) would be having the opportunity to play overseas on multiple occasions,” said Greaca. “The style of play in Europe fits my game, and I performed very well and made lasting friends and memories. Between all of these trips, my favorite part was being named captain of the team to represent the United States in Italy.”
Closer to home, Graeca was a standout for the Beavers for four years creating and scoring goals as an attacking midfielder. He helped lead DuBois to a pair of District 9 Class 3A titles — book-ending his career with those championships.
Both of those titles came at the expense of Bradford. The Beavers beat the Owls 0-0 (4-3 in a penalty shootout), for the title his freshman year.
No shootout was needed this past fall as Graeca and his teammates, — who posted a 5-8 regular season record — hammered an undefeated Bradford squad 5-0 in the finals. The Owls entered the title matchup sporting a 14-0 record while playing in the Intermediate Unit 9 Bubble created because of COVID-19.
Graeca scored the winning goal in the shootout as a freshman to give DuBois that championship victory and had a pair of goals this fall as a senior.
After years of playing just soccer, Graeca added to his athletic resume this fall and became a two-sport athlete by joining the DuBois football team as a kicker.
He excelled in that new venture, making 19 of 20 extra points and making both of his field goal attempts (23 & 34 yards). His 28 kicking points ranked him fourth in the area.
“It wasn’t as hard as I thought it would be,” said Graeca of adding football as a second sport in the fall. “Both my soccer coach, Matt Erickson, and football coach, T.J. Wingard, were very understanding if I missed one practice for another based on my schedule.
“As for joining the football team, I would say it was nothing short of amazing. The atmosphere was different from soccer, and everyone was very accepting when I joined the team. I was able to make several new friends, and this really helped as I tried to navigate the COVID pandemic.”
As for the pandemic, Graeca said playing through it changed his views some.
“Being able to play limited sports during the COVID-19 pandemic has changed my outlook on playing sports,” he said. “Despite not being able to play as often, I have learned to appreciate the opportunity to even have the chance to play, because some people are not as fortunate.
Outside of sports, Graeca is a member of the National Honor Society at DuBois and takes his academics very seriously.
“As a student-athlete, I am most proud of my 4.3 GPA,” said Graeca. “Some day, my soccer career will end and I am prepared for the next step with a solid academic foundation.”
The son of Dr. Steven and Jennifer Graeca, the Beaver senior is one of five Graeca siblings to be involved in sports.
Older sister Meghan — a 2018 DuBois Central Catholic graduate — competed in soccer, cross country and track and field, while twin brother Alex plays tennis at DuBois. He also has two younger sisters — Emily, a freshman at DuBois who plays soccer and Lauren (12 years old) who participates in soccer and gymnastics.
Family is important to Graeca, who pointed to his parents as his role models.
“They have been able to raise me to who I am today,” he said. “They value hard work, taking personal responsibility and holding yourself accountable — which are all things I live by day in and day out. They have set high standards for me, which have allowed me to achieve my goals and be the best version of myself.”
After graduation, Graeca plans to continue his soccer career at the collegiate level while getting a quality education in the process.
“I am currently weighing several offers (D1, D2 and D3) and trying to find the best overall fit for me athletically and academically,” said Graeca. “From there, I hope to play professionally and possibly take my soccer game to the highest level.
“If soccer does not work out, I plan to attend medical school and train to become a doctor.”