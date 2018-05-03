DuBois teenager Nick Graeca is quickly making a name for himself on the soccer pitch — and at levels well beyond the local or state level.
For the second time in three years, Graeca earned a spot on a Region I Boys Olympic Development Program (ODP) soccer team and traveled overseas to compete against some of the best players his age in Europe.
Three years ago Graeca was selected for the Region I ODP U14 squad that traveled to Germany and Austria. This time around, Graeca — now a freshman at DuBois Area High School — was a member of the Region I ODP U16 team that recently returned from competing in Scotland.
The journey just to make the Region team is a grueling one for the youths involved. The Olympic Development Program selects four Region teams each year, with Graeca attending the Region I camp at Rider University in New Jersey.
Initially, 300 or so players attend a camp, with organizers choosing anywhere between 40-70 attendees to attend a second “callback camp” the ensuing week.
The Region team — which is comprised of 16 outfield players and two goalkeepers — is then selected from the elite group of players to head overseas to play. With four region teams selected, Graeca was among the best 72 or so U16 players in the country to play abroad as part of ODP.
“It felt really good to make the (Region) team again and it’s a great opportunity for me,” said Graeca. “I’d like to get a scholarship to play soccer in college and just being at the ODP camp is great exposure. When we play the other regions there are national team scouts there, and it’s a really cool experience.”
And Graeca has experienced a unique perspective of the ODP process the past three years.
He initially didn’t make the U14 team three years ago and was named the first alternate to the 18-man squad. He left the camp not expecting to make the trip. But, by the time he and father Steven arrived back in DuBois, Steven had received a call that another player decided to drop out and Nick was added to the team.
Last year Graeca suffered the heartache of not making the Region team that went to Spain, but made the grade once again this year. He said there were only four or five youths on this year’s team that also were on the U14 squad three years ago.
“The first time starting off, I didn’t originally make the team and was the 18th man,” said the younger Graeca. “I was added to the team and was excited to go. I didn’t start the first couple games, but I performed well and was a starter by the end of the trip.
“Last year I didn’t make the Region team that went to Spain and that motivated me to get better and work harder for this year. I was able to make the team for Scotland and started the whole time this trip and played with a lot more confidence.”
Graeca and his teammates played games against teams from different countries three years ago, but this time their games were only against youth teams from Scotland. That’s not to say the competition wasn’t high, as the ODP squad battled youth academy teams from some of the biggest clubs in Scotland in Celtic and Hearts.
Celtic’s big club is the seven-time reigning Scottish Premier League champions, having wrapped up the title this season. Hearts is another Scottish premier League club that finished in the middle of the table this year.
“When we went the first time, we played teams from different countries and played more actual games as part of a big tournament,” said Graeca. “This time we only played teams from Scotland and had a lot more friendly (scrimmage-type) matches.
“The team performed well, and it was an amazing experience. We played some youth academy teams from well-known clubs over there. We beat a team from Celtic, 4-3, in a friendly game, but I believe they were an age group younger than us. Then we lost to the U16 team from Hearts, 3-0, in our second game.
“We ended the trip with a small tournament, which we won in a PK (penalty kick) shootout, which was awesome.”
Graeca, an attacking midfielder who found the net during the Germany trip, said he didn’t score any goals this time but had a handful of assists.
While soccer is the main goal of the trip, ODP organizers also utilize it as a way to teach the players responsibilty and maturity. Parents are permitted to make the trip but have limited access to their sons. Graeca’s parents — Steven and Jenn — made the trip both times.
The players are expected to thrive on their own as coaches get some insight into how they handle being on their own. They also must handle completing school work while on the trip — which occurs during the school year.
That’s all things the younger Graeca, an honor roll student, was more prepared for the second time around, with the previous experience helping him on this trip — as did being in a country where English is the primary language.
“The first time I was really nervous to leave the hotel room and played it really safe,” said Graeca. “I wanted to focus on behaving off the field. This time I wasn’t as afraid to go out and do things. I think being a little older helped too, but I also knew more of what to expect.
“It also helped that the people spoke English. It was a bit different because of their accents, but if we wanted to go to a mall, we could ask someone and have them explain it to us and we could understand them.”
Graeca, who plays club soccer in Pittsburgh for the Century O2 U16 Gold Team, said the ODP experience is totally different from his first year of playing high school soccer for DuBois this past fall. Chief among the differences is the fact that in high school Graeca was a freshman playing against seniors, where in ODP he competes against players his own age.
“The styles of play are completely different,” he said. “In ODP, and even club soccer, it’s more of a possession style game where you work the ball around to create shots.
“In high school, it’s more of a speed and power game where you try to beat people over the top. High school also was a lot different for me because I’m not big in stature. I might be up against a senior Central defender who is massive, and that can make a huge difference.”
Time will tell what the future holds for Graeca, who still has a lot of soccer left to be played before college rolls around. But the early indications say he’s headed in the right direction to make all his dreams come true in the sport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.