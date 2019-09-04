DuBOIS — Bradford took control from the opening kick and never let up, as it secured a 6-0 victory on the road over DuBois Tuesday evening.
The Owls pressure was relentless throughout the first half and especially in the opening 20 minutes as they eventually broke through in the seventh minute.
DuBois took the opening kickoff, but Bradford quickly gained possession and earned a corner kick just 20 seconds into the game.
That was only the beginning for the Owls, who had three shots on goal in the opening 4:42 of the game that were all turned away by Beavers goalkeeper Cullen McAllister.
Then in the seventh minute, Colton Swanson fired a shot towards goal from the top of the 18-yard box.
The shot never made it on goal though, as it deflected off a DuBois defender and straight to Isaiah Pingie, who fired the ball into the back of the net to break the scoreless tie.
DuBois looked to equalize less than a minute later, as Nolan Bussell connected with Nick Graeca, who fired a shot just wide of the net occupied by Owls’ keeper Evan Schmidt.
Bradford doubled its lead in the ninth minute, as Brennan Grady delivered a pass to Swanson, who found the back of the net for the first of three times in the opening half.
Swanson doubled up at the 18:15 mark of the opening half, as he chased down a floated long ball and was able to come down with the ball around a pair of Beaver defenders and deposit it into the back of the net.
The Owls senior finished off the first-half hat trick just over three minutes later, as he pressured a DuBois defender into a turnover just outside of the box and fired a low shot inside the far post to make it 4-0
The Beavers had a prime opportunity to get on the board before the half, as Graeca got control of a looping cross in the middle of the box and fired a low shot through a crowd of defenders, but Schmidt was right there to make the save as the Owls took their four-goal advantage into the break.
DuBois head coach Matt Erickson said his team’s unaggressive play in the midfield hurt them in the opening half.
“We weren’t challenging the balls well at midfield and our touches have just been off this season,” Erickson said. “We graduated five seniors last year and replaced that with a junior, three sophomores and a freshman, so we just have a little bit of youth and a little inexperience.”
Bradford needed just 1:39 in the second half to add to its lead, as Ryan Miller fired a shot just inside of the far post to make it a five-goal game.
The final goal came when Owen Kane stole the ball from a DuBois defender and carried it around another Beaver just outside of the box as he was then one-on-one with McAllister.
The freshman keeper came off his line as Kane made the move around him and fired it into the empty net to bring the score to 6-0 with just over a minute left to play.
Despite allowing six goals in the game, McAllister did record eight saves for the Beavers while in the opposite goal, Schmidt recorded four saves to keep the clean sheet.
“It’s a long season, we’ve still got 15 more games to go and the best thing to take away from today is that 80 minutes, whether we’re winning or losing, the guys never quit and they always work hard,” Erickson said.
“If they keep working that hard through practices and games, they’re gonna improve and it’s gonna get there pretty quick.”
DuBois is back in action today as it travels to face Punxsutawney at 4 p.m.