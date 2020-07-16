DuBOIS — The COVID-19 pandemic took away spring sports for all the high school athletes in Pennsylvania, but some of the best softball players who recently graduated had the opportunity to hit the field one last time Wednesday night in the inaugural D9 North/South Softball Challenge at Heindl Field.
The event consisted of two 6-inning games, and the opener was a close contest throughout with the South coming away with a 3-2 walk-off victory courtesy of a walk-off single by Clarion’s Kaitlyn Constantino that plated DuBois Central Catholic’s Jordy Kosko with the winning run.
Both players had huge impacts in the win.
Constantino went the distance in the circle, allowing two runs (1 earned) on four hits while striking out 12 and walking just two. She also finished 2-for-3 with the winning RBI. As for Kosko, she plated the South’s first two runs with a single to center in the bottom of the third and also finished 2-for-3.
The only other player on either team to have multiple hits was the South’s Shayleigh Gulvas, Kosko’s former teammate at DCC, who was 2-for-2.
“I’m glad we were able to do this,” said South Coach George Heigel of DCC. “Chris Shaw from St. Marys had a great idea and I was happy to help put it together because I thought we needed to do something like this. I’m happy to give these girls the opportunity to play one more game.
“I wanted to do it for everybody, but especially my (DCC) kids. Maia Cogley is on vacation so she couldn’t play. Jordy and Shayleigh both hit, and I’ve been pitching to them. Both are planning on playing college.
“It was a beautiful night, and any opportunity to play on Heindl Field is great.”
The North tried to jump on Constantino right away, putting two runners on in the top of the first. St. Marys’ Britney Shaw singled with one out, while former lady Dutch teammate Maddie Bowes walked with two away. However, Constantino halted any thought of a rally there as she struck out St. Marys’ Maura Fledderman to end the inning.
Fledderman started in the circle and tossed the first two innings to keep her team in a scoreless game. Fledderman retired six of the seven batters she faced, allowing only a a one-out single to Gulvas in the second.
Meanwhile, Constantino worked around a one-out double by St. Marys’ Megan McMackin in the second by recording three striekouts. The former Lady Cat retired the side in order in the third, before her team got her the lead in the bottom half of the inning against reliever Rachel Danielson of Kane.
Clearfield’s Kyra Mollura reached on an error to open the inning before Danielson walked Punxsutawney’s Holly Hartman and Clearfield’s Alyssa Twigg to load the bases.
Danielson responded by striking out Brockway’s Katie McMeekin and getting former Lady Rover Mackenzie Overbeck to foul out to the catcher. She couldn’t quite work her way out of the jam though, as Kosko stepped in and smacked a single to plate Mullora and Hartman to make it 2-0.
Constantino followed with a single of her own, but Twigg was thrown out trying to score to end the inning.
The North got a run back in the in the fourth thanks to Bowes. She led off with a double to left field, then stole second and scored when the throw got into shallow left field.
The South tried to counter in the bottom of the fourth, as DuBois’ Maddy Ho and Gulvas singled back-to-back with one out. But, reliever Tessa Grotzinger of St. Marys left those runners at first and second as she retired the ensuing two hitters.
Both sides left runners on the base in the fifth, with South stranding a pair after Twigg reached on and infield single and McMeekin walked with two outs.
The North tied things up in the sixth and final inning.
Bowes got things started with a one-out walk, then hustled around to third on a single by Fledderman. The two then pulled off a double steal as the South threw down to get Fledderman, who was South. Bowes broke on the throw and scored easily to make it 2-2.
Constantino stranded Fledderman at second by way of back-to-back strikeouts.
The South then wasted little time winning the game in the bottom of the sixth against Johnsonburg’s Maria Jones, who had come on to pitch in the fifth.
Kosko led off the inning with a single to center. She promptly stole second and scored the game-winning run on Constantino’s walk-off single to left.
“The main drive was to get the girls out to play one last time,” said North Coach Chris Shaw of St. Marys who was instrumental in setting up the game. “Ultimately, we weren’t sure how well-matched the teams would be, but we said that really didn’t matter because they get to go out on the field. But, that first game was a good one.
“The Heindl Field folks here are making it really special for the girls, and I couldn’t be happier. They’re putting on a first class show for these kids, which is what I really wanted to do.”
Shaw started Game 2 with an all-St. Marys infield that would have been the Lady Dutch’s starting lineup back in the spring — Fledderman (pitcher), Allison Schlimm (catcher). Grotzinger (first base), Bowes (second base), Britney Shaw (shortstop) and McMackin (third base).
No information from Game 2 was available at press time.
GAME 1
SOUTH ALL-STAR 3,
NORTH ALL-STARS 2
Score by Innings
North 000 101 — 2
South 002 001 — 3
• There were no outs when the winning run scored
North All-Stars—2
Tessa Grotzinger 1b-p 3000, Britney Shaw 3b-ss 3010, Maria Jones ss-lf-p 3000, Maddie Bowes 2b 1210, Maura Fledderman p-rf-lf 3010, Hannah Barnett dp-3b 2000, Allison Schlimm c 1000, Megan McMackin dp 2010, Ellie Fledderman rf-1b 1000, Kennedy Himes dp-1b 1000, Alyssa Oakes lf 1000, Rachel Danielson dp-p 1000, Maddie Taylor cf 1000. Totals: 23-2-3-0.
South All-Stars—3
Jordy Kosko cf 3122, Kaitlyn Constantino p 3021, Madison Stonebraker c 2000, Maddie Ho rf 2010, Shayleigh Gulvas ss 2020, Tori Vega lf 2000, Logan Byers 1b 2000, Kyra Mollura 2b 2100, Holly Hartman 3b 1100, Alyssa Twigg dp 1010, Katie McMeekin dp 1000, Mackenzie Overbeck dp 2000. Totals: 23-3-8-3,
Errors: North 1, South 2. LOB: North 5, South 7. 2B: Bowes, McMackin, SB: Bowes 2, Fledderman; Kosko, Gulvas.
Pitching
North: Maura Fledderman-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Rachel Danielson-1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Tessa Grotzinger-1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Maria Jones-1+ IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
South: Kaitlyn Constantino-6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 12 SO.
Winning pitcher: Constantino. Losing pitcher: Jones.