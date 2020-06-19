REYNOLDSVILLE — A strong two-out approach by Spike Island proved to be the difference as it secured a 9-2 victory on the road over Sykesville at the Reynoldsville Senior League Field Thursday.
Of the Pirates’ nine runs in the win, eight of them were driven in with two outs in the frame, including all five in a bottom of the fourth that the visitors used to break open a one-run game.
Spike Island (4-2) got rolling right from the start, as Parker White ripped the game’s first pitch down the left-field line for a single before Sykesville starting pitcher Isaac Knarr hit Ben Gustkey with the second pitch to put runners at first and second with nobody out.
After Knarr responded with a three-pitch strikeout of Keegan Soltis, Ryan Whitehead singled into right field to bring home White for the game’s first run.
The Pirates then looked to put on a double steal, but Whitehead was tagged out between first and second on the play for the second out while Gustkey was unable to steal home.
Jeremy Whitehead then drew a walk to keep the inning alive, as Tommy Stephens delivered the first two-out RBI of the game by singling through the right side to score Gustkey.
After Michael Kephart singled to left to load the bases, David Meersand drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home Jeremy Whitehead and chase Knarr from the game as the Senators turned to Dan Wascovich, who struck out Jake DeSimone to limit the damage.
“We were ready to go, I challenged the guys before the game to be ready to go from the jump,” Spike Island manager Drew Bryan said. “Last couple of games its taken some time to get good at-bats, but tonight guys were ready to go with two outs and using the whole field so I was really happy with the way we battled.”
Sykesville (0-5) got a pair of runs back in the bottom of the second on a big two-out hit of its own.
Jake Felix opened the inning by singling back up the middle before Devon Walker reached on an infield single on a line drive that deflected off of pitcher Nick Coudriet’s glove.
Ryan Walker followed by drawing a walk to load the bases with no outs, but Coudriet looked to get out of the jam after forcing a fly out to short before striking out the following batter.
Cole Sansom then came up with a two-strike, two-out double down the line in left field to score Felix and Devon Walker to cut the deficit to 3-2.
The teams headed into the fourth inning still in a one-run game before the Pirates took control with a big inning.
Kephart was hit by a pitch to start the inning and was replaced by pinch runner Gavin Emigh, as Kyle Moore later reached on a one-out walk before Wascovich recorded a strikeout for the second out of the inning.
White then singled to load the bases, before Gustkey drove a pitch to the fence in right field for a two-RBI double to plate Emigh and Moore.
Next up was Soltis, as he ripped a pitch over the fence in straight-away center field for a three-run home run to push the lead to six runs.
The Pirates added an insurance run in the top of the seventh as Gusty walked and later scored his third run of the evening on a two-out single to right by Cody Cox to bring the final score to 9-2.
Coudriet picked up the win on the mound for Spike Island, going six innings and allowing two runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out a pair.
“Last game, I think he (Coudriet) threw two or three innings, so tonight was a big step up for him,” Bryan said. “He’s a guy that can go late into games, but without having the high school season, I was happy with the way he’s been progressing.”
The Senators got a runners into scoring position in each of the final four innings of the game, including having runners at second and third in the fifth, but were unable to push across any more runs.
“We couldn’t get off the field, nor could we get the big hit with runners on base,” Sykesville manager Paul Roman said. “We got guys on base, but we just couldn’t bring them in, t’s just been one of those seasons.”
Both teams are back in action Sunday as Sykesville travels to PGP at 2 p.m. and Spike Island hosts DuBois at 12 p.m.
SPIKE ISLAND 9,
SYKESVILLE 2
Score By Innings
Spike Island 300 500 1 — 9
Sykesville 020 000 0 — 2
Spike Island—9
Parker White 3b 3220, Doug Kolesar ph-3b 1000, Ben Gustkey c 2312, Keegan Soltis eh 3123, Ryan Whitehead lf 3100, Zack Eckberg cf 1000, Jeremy Whitehead lf 3100, Tommy Stephens 1b 2011, Cody Cox ph 1011, Michael Kephart dh 2010, Gavin Emigh pr 0100, Kyle Hahn ph-p 0100, Nick Coudriet p 0000, David Meersand ss 2001, Jake DeSimone rf 1000, Kyle Moore rf 1110, Zach Witherow 2b 2000, TJ Wildman 2b 1000. Totals: 29-9-11-9.
Sykesville—2
Brandon Sicheri cf-p 3010, Brandon Walker lf 3000, Jake Mowery cr-lf 0000, Adam Fox ss 3010, Jake Felix 3b 3120, Ben Glasl 3b 0000, Devon Walker 2b 3110, Carter Hickman 2b 0000, Ryan Walker eh 2010, Jude Lander dh 2000, Jarred Baummer cf-ph 1010, Isaac Knarr p 0000, Dan Wascovich p 0000, Brandin Anderson 1b 2000, Ben Glitzer 1b 1000, Cole Sansom rf 2012, Tino Inzana rf 1000, Brandon Simbeck c 1000, Peter Downer c 1000. Totals: 28-2-8-2.
Erros: Spike Island 2, Sykesville 1. HR: Soltis. 2B: Gustkey, R. Whitehead, Moore; Sicheri, Sansom. HBP: Gustkey (by Knarr), Soltis (by Wascovich), Kephart (by Wascovich). CS: R. Whitehead (by Simbeck). DP: Spike Island 1, Sykesville 2.
Pitching
Spike Island: Nick Coudriet-6 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Kyle Hahn-1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Sykesville: Isaac Knarr-2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Dan Wascovich-3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Brandon Sicheri-3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Coudriet. Losing pitcher: Knarr.