DuBOIS — Family often plays a major role in why people get involved in sports and ultimately factors into the success they have in those ventures.
Taylor Smith is one of those athletes, as the senior is one of three siblings to compete in multiple sports for DuBois Area High School.
Smith has a younger brother Brock, a freshman who plays golf and baseball. But, it was older sister Madison, a 2019 DAHS graduate who made the biggest impact on the middle Smith sibling growing up. The eldest Smith is currently a sophomore at Penn State Behrend where she plays softball.
“My role model and the person I look up to the most is my sister,” said Smith. “Maddie has always pushed me to become a better player and person. She always works hard and never complains when things get tough. I’m thankful I’ve always had someone like her to look up to.”
The Smith sisters were part of the DuBois softball and basketball programs for two years together, They started beside each other on the left side of the diamond — Taylor at 3rd, Maddie at shortstop — in 2019 when Taylor was a sophomore and Maddie a senior. That Lady Beaver squad went 11-10 and finished as the District 6/9 Class 5A runner-up.
Both were also were part of a 45-40 victory against Bellefonte on the hardwood in a District 6-8-9 Class 5A quarterfinal game earlier in 2019 in February. Taylor Smith had two points in the playoff win, while Maddie had four.
The victory ended the longest current playoff win drought in school history (in any team sport). The last time a Lady Beavers team walked off the court the victors in a postseason contest prior to that game was the 1995 District 9 Class 4A championship game — in which DuBois beat Punxsutawney, 42-39.
The sports connection between the siblings goes beyond playing sports together, as all three Smiths have also played for their father Brent — the sisters in softball and Brock in baseball.
Taylor Smith said her favorite sports moment came while playing for her father as a 12-year-old in a travel softball tournament for the DuBois Extreme. Brent was part of the coaching staff along with Matt Roush, Rod Thompson and Joe Weible.
“We went down to Harrison City for the USSSA Memorial Day Tournament,” said Smith. “After a full day of pull play on Saturday and leading into Sunday morning, we ended up being either the 8th or 9th seed out of 14.
“On Sunday, we battled for a total of 14 hours and played five games to win the whole thing. We started at 8 a.m. and finally left the fields at 10 p.m. Our team ended up being second in the whole state for the 12U division for USSSA.
“It was my favorite moment because winning with that team was one of the best feelings in the world, and I wish I could relive that again.”
Winning is what ultimately pushes Smith to complete, as she is the lone sibling to be a three-sport athlete. The Lady Beaver also plays volleyball on top of basketball and softball.
“I like playing sports because I love to win,” she said. “Winning is the best feeling to me. But, I also love playing because you form a bond with each one of your teammates. Having those connections has given me lifelong friendships.”
And, she has certainly done her share of winning in a DuBois uniform — particularly on the volleyball court where she was a three-time letterwinner.
She was part of D-9 Class 3A championship teams as a sophomore and junior and ended her career this past fall as a starter on the first Lady Beaver team to play in a state semifinal match. DuBois earned a berth to the PIAA playoffs as the D-9 representative this year after no other team in the district entered the playoffs. The Lady Beavers were seeking their fourth straight D-9 crown on the court.
Despite all that success on the volleyball court, Smith said softball is her favorite sport — which shouldn’t come as a shock given the family’s connection on the diamond.
“I love each sport, but softball would be my favorite,” said Smith. “Softball is probably my best sport and my favorite to compete in. I started playing when I was really young, so my love for the game has grown stronger throughout the years.
Unfortunatey for Smith, she missed out on her junior year of softball because of COVID-19 and is part of the first class of high school students to have the pandemic affect them in two different school years. Although COVID-related guidelines were in place, fall sports eventually made it through the entire season after a late start.
“For the longest time, I wasn’t sure we’d be able to play at all,” she said. “It was hard to think that I wouldn’t be able to play in my senior year when I worked so hard throughout the previous three years.
“Rules and aspects of the game have changed due to the virus, but my love for the games haven’t. I now try and give my complete 110%, knowing that this is my last time playing. I’m thankful we even get to play, and if that means wearing a mask, then so be it.”
Outside of sports, Smith is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council and is president of the Interact Club. Outside of school, she volunteers time to Grady’s Decision and also loves to spend time with friends and family and enjoys to draw and paint.
Smith, the daughter of Brent and Amy Smith, said her future plans are still undecided but is leaning towards going to college for secondary/special Education. She also would like to play sports in college, especially softball.
“I want to thank my coaches and family for always being there, supporting me, and believing in me,” said Smith. “I wouldn’t be where I’m at today as a player and person without you all.”