ST. MARYS — All athletes love to win, but to some there are still more important things than that — no matter how much success you enjoy.
Elk County Catholic senior Ben Hoffman, a three-sport athlete who competes in cross country, basketball and track and field, is one of those people.
“I have earned seven state medals and 10 district titles (in high school),” said Hoffman. “But, they don’t mean as much as being able to share my whole experience with my brother (Logan), cousins and great teammates and outstanding coaches.
“Words cannot describe the feeling you get when you are winning a race and you look back, exhausted after you finish, to see your best friend since childhood, who also happens to be your cousin, coming across the line right after you in second place. I got to experience this twice, at both the Bradford and Ridgway Invitationals this past cross country season.
“I have had the opportunity to train with some of the greatest people I have ever met. Accomplishing things with the ones you love makes it not about you, but more so about the journey you had with them.”
Hoffman began his cross country career as a freshman after playing soccer in junior high. The change in sports proved to be a smart one, as the Crusader went on to excel in the sport.
His resume in cross country is an impressive one. He was a four-time state qualifier, helping ECC finish as the PIAA Class A team runner-up his freshman and sophomore years. He also captured three state individual medals — 8th as a freshman, 12th as a junior and 25th as a senior. He just missed a medal (Top 25) his freshman year when he placed 27th.
At the district level, he captured an individual D-9 title as a sophomore and helped the Crusaders win team crowns his freshman through junior seasons.
Basketball was the first organized sport he got involved with when he joined ECC’s Little Dribblers program when he was in kindergarten.
He went on to win two varsity letters on the hardwood as a junior and senior. He was part of back-to-back District 9 Class A championship squads that went a combined 54-4 between those seasons. Elk County reached the second round of states each of those years.
Like cross country, track and field is another sport where the Crusader has a long list of accomplishments. In his first three seasons at the varsity level, Hoffman won five D-9 Class AA gold medals — three in the 4x800 relay, two in the 3,200 run — and a silver medal in the 3,200 as a sophomore.
He also captured a pair of PIAA medals in the 4x800 relay, with his squads placing fifth his sophomore year and eighth a year ago when he was a junior.
Hoffman won’t get a chance to add to those medal totals as a senior though, as the PIAA made the decision last week to officially cancel all spring sports after Gov. Tom Wolf closed all schools through the end of the academic year.
“The current closings are definitely taking a toll on many people,” said Hoffman prior to the PIAA’s decision last week. “I’m just trying to think of the positives and enjoy this family time.
“Although it breaks my heart that I probably won’t be able to run my last track season, I am taking this time to continue to run and prepare for whatever the future has in store. At this point, I am hoping to still get out and run at least one race this season because it will be the last time I will be running with all my childhood friends.”
Given his success in both cross country and track, it should come as no surprise that Hoffman said running is his favorite sport.
“It is the biggest teacher, and where I learned the most,” he said. “What I mean is, it is a sport that tests both your physical and mental strength. Everyone who runs knows that it is not always the most fun, especially during the toughest workouts.
“But, when you are finished you feel a sense of pride and accomplishment that you cannot get anywhere else.”
His role model also hails from the running community — Kenyan distance runner Eliud Kipchoge, who was the first man to run a marathon in under two hours.
“I look up to him not only because he did the impossible but also because he is a very inspiring man in his attitude towards family, running and being a good person,” said Hoffman. “My parents and coaches, WeeJ Fernan and Harley Thompson, have also helped me become the runner and person that I am today.”
When not competing in the sports arena, Hoffman is heavily involved in a multitude of other activities at ECC.
He is a member of Students for Life, Outdoor Club, Varsity C Club, Student Government, FBLA and the National Honor Society. I am also a member of the Drama Club, where he played Crutchie in Newsies and Curly in Oklahoma.
In addition, Hoffman is a hall monitor and involved in campus ministry, where he is an altar server, sacristan, Eucharist Minister and a part of the choir.
The son of Mark and Nancy Hoffman, the Crusader senior has two older siblings — sister Sydney (2016 graduate) and brother Logan (2018 grad) — who also played sports at ECC. Sydney played soccer and softball, while Logan competed in the same three sports as his younger brother.
After graduation, Hoffman will attend Duquesne University to earn a degree in secondary math education. He hopes to become a high school math teacher and coach and one day possibly become a principal.
Hoffman will also continue his running career with the Dukes Division I cross country and track and field programs.
“I am very excited for the next step at Duquesne,” said Hoffman. “I am excited to learn new things from my new teammates and coaches. I hope Ian Thrush (Brookville senior) and I can make District 9 proud at Duquesne.”