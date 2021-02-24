DuBOIS — Tuesday night’s boys matchup between Harmony and host DuBois Central Catholic turned into the Alec Srock show as the Cardinal junior put together a monster night to help lead DCC past the Owls, 69-53, at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
Srock posted career highs in points (31) and rebounds (14) and added four blocks to go along with his double-double. He was the lone Cardinal to reach double figures, as DCC got a balanced scoring attack beyond Srock’s career night.
Ethan Kness added nine points off the bench, while Jalen Kosko, Dante Armanini and Damon Foster all finished with eight, Foster also came off the bench in the game.
Srock set the tone from the get-go, scoring just seven seconds off the tip on a strong drive to the basket. He never stopped scoring from there, netting 12 first-quarter points to help the Cardinal race out to a 23-7 lead after eight minutes.
That huge first quarter proved to be the difference in the game as DCC (10-6) eventually won by that 16-point margin despite pushing its lead to as many as 25 early in the third quarter.
Harmony (5-7) found its footing after its struggles in the first, as the teams played to a 46-46 draw over the final three quarters. Central’s strong start proved too much for Harmony to overcome though.
Jack Bracken and Curtis Boring each scored 15 points to pace the Owls, who also got eight points from Cohlton Fry.
“It was definitely a career night for Alec, and we rode him on the offensive end,” said DCC coach Dom Varacallo. “He did an awesome job and his teammates did an amazing job we he got going to continue to feed him, specifically Dante (Armanini). I don’t know how many assists he had, but Dante was feeding him in the post.
“I would say our defense got us going, but then we kind of got away from that once we got up. We were up 21-5 and then pretty much played even the rest of the way.
“One of our points of emphasis was mind-set, so no matter if you’re up 30 or down 30, we have to have the same mindset and that same intensity. That’s something we can take away from this game to maintain focus the entire way through.
Fry countered Srock quick score to start the game in the opening minute, but DCC promptly put together a 10-0 run to go 12-2 just before the midway point of the first quarter. Srock had eight of those first 12 points.
Boring ended that run with a 3-pointer, but the Cardinals quickly went on another 9-0 spurt to make it 21-5 late in the quarter before Anthony Maseto scored for the Owls.
Kness closed the first-quarter scoring with a basket with 51 seconds remaining to make it 23-7 after one.
The second quarter quickly turned into a back-and-forth battle as the teams traded scores the entire way as Harmony finally got its offense going. The only team to score back-to-back hoops in the frame was Harmony, which got scores from Fry and Foster Rowles on either side of the midway-point.
Central Catholic got a pair of late 3-pointers from Srock and Foster, with Foster’s trey coming with six seconds on the clock to send to DCC into the locker room up 43-24.
Srock had 10 points in the second, while Foster had five. Fry, Bracken and Boring all had four points in the quarter for Harmony.
In a repeat of the first quarter, DCC came out strong to start the third, getting a pair of hoops by Srock and another by Loren Way to promptly make it a 25-point game at 49-24.
The Owls didn’t hang their head though, and countered with an 8-2 spurt of its own to cut DCC’s leader under 20 points at 51-32. The Cardinals ultimalely led by 20 (58-38) after three quarters.
Bracken netted eight of his 15 points in the third for the Owls, while Srock and Kness each had four in the quarter for DCC.
The Cardinals pushed the lead back out to 24 (66-42) in the fourth thanks to Srock’s final five points and three more from Kosko. Harmony closed strong from there, winning the final five minutes 10-3 to get back within 16 points (69-53) at the final buzzer.
Central Catholic is back in action Thursday at home against Clarion at 5 p.m.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 69,
HARMONY 53
Score by Quarters
Harmony 7 17 14 15 — 53
DCC 23 20 25 11 — 69
Harmony—53
Cohlton Fry 4 0-0 8, Curtis Boring 6 0-0 15, Jack Bracken 4 6-6 15, Anthony Maseto 2 1-2 5, Zach Fry 0 0-0 0, Lucas Tarnow 0 1-2 1, Foster Rowles 1 2-2 4, T.J. Elli 0 2-2 2, Isaac Elias 1 1-2 3. Totals: 18 13-16 53.
DuBois Central Catholic—69
Harrison Starr 1 1-2 3, Jalen Kosko 2 3-4 8, Alec Srock 14 1-2 31, Dante Armanini 4 0-0 8, Loren Way 1 0-0 2, Ethan Kness 4 0-0 9, Damon Foster 3 0-0 8, Peyton Maurer 0 0-0 0, AJ Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Brendan Paisley 0 0-0 0, Neel Gupta 0 0-0 0, Carter Hickman 0 0-0 0, Ben Gritzer 0 0-0 0, Dylan Hanna 0 0-0 0, Andrew Green 0 0-0 0, Angelo Piccirillo 0 0-0 0, Kolton Koppenhaver 0 0-0 0. Totals: 29 5-8 69.
Three-pointers: Harmony 4 (Boring 3, Bracken), DCC 6 (Kosko, Srock 2, Kness, Foster 2).