DuBOIS — Day 2 of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) Softball Small College World Series saw a pair of thrilling winners’ bracket games, with top-seeded Cleary University and second-seeded St. Mary-of-the-Woods (St. Mary’s) each pulling out one-run victories to remain undefeated.
The tournament’s top two seeds will battle today at 2 p.m. at the Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field at City Park, with the winners clinching a spot on Thursday’s national championship game. St. Mary’s is the two-time defending national champs.
Other teams to capture wins Tuesday to advance to Day 3 of the World Series were seventh-seeded Mississippi University for Women and Penn State Brandywine.
Here is a closer look at Tuesday’s games at the Small College World Series:
St. Mary’s 1
Carlow University 0
The first of two winners’ bracket games Tuesday, the matchup was a classic pitchers’ duel between St. Mary’s Taylor Andrew and Carlow’s Abby Stroud, with the duo allowing just a combined six hits.
Stroud tossed a complete-game two-hitter but wound up the hard-luck loser when St. Mary’s pushed an unearned run across the plate in the bottom of the second inning. Kelsey Young scored that run when Andrew reached on an error.
Andrew and her defense did the rest, as the Pomeroys starter tossed a four-hit shutout. She struck out four and walked two. Andrew also collected one of her team’s two hits, with Christian Chambers having the others.
Carlow threatened to tie the game in the sixth, putting runners on first and second with one out. That’s when Pomeroys right fielder Jacklyn McClain might have saved the game when she made a nice running catch — snagging the ball with the tip of her glove before securing it for the second.
Andrew then got the next hitter to hit a weak popup back to her for the final out.
While St. Mary’s will battle for a place in the finals today, Carlow drops in the losers’ bracket and has a 10 a.m. game today again fifth-seeded Penn State Brandywine.
Cleary 5,
NHTI 4
In the second winners’ bracket game of the day, top-seeded Cleary University scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning against fourth-seeded NHTI –winning the game in walk-off fashion, 5-4, when Sarah Hall sprinted home from third base to score on a passed ball following a strikeout.
Cleary scored its first run of the seventh in similar fashion, with Allie Newcomb scoring on a passed ball to tie the game at 4-4.
Those two runs made a winner out oof starter Riley Thompson, who went the distance. She allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits while striking out one and walking two.
Cleary jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a RBI double by Megan Baumgratner in the bottom of the second. The Lady Cougars added to that lead in the fourth when Kaitlin Dormire blasted a solo home run to center field.
The score remained 2-0 until the fifth, when NHTI put together a three-run rally to grab the lead. Masha Lange ripped a two-run triple to tie the game before she scored on a single by Danyel McNicholas to make it 3-2. McNicholas was 3-for-4 on the day.
The fourth-seeded Lady Lynx extended their lead to 4-2 in the sixth when Taylor Gagnon led off the inning with a walk and later scored on a two-out passed ball.
Cleary got that run right back in the bottom of the sixth when Dormire launched her second solo homer of the game to center. Dormire finished with the two homers and two RBIs, while Liz Stockert was 3-for-3.
That set the stage for the Lady Cougars rally in the bottom of the seventh to reach today’s winners’ bracket finals against St. Mary’s.
The loss drops NHTI into the losers’ bracket, where the Lynx play Mississippi University for Women at noon today.
PSU-Brandywine 15,
PSU-Beaver 7
6 innings
Penn State Brandywine jumped out to 9-0 lead after two innings on its way to a 15-7, 6-inning mercy-rule victory against PSUAC foe Penn State Beaver in the opening game of the day Tuesday to stay alive in the World Series.
Fifth-seeded Brandywine got a huge day at the plate from Alexa Anderson, who went 4-for-4 with four runs scored — hitting for the cycle in the process. She also finished with an USCAA Softball Small College World Series tournament single-game record seven RBIs.
Teammate Katy Steffen enjoyed a 2-for-3 day with a double, homer and four RBIs, while Rachel Cherubini was 2-for-4 with two runs.
Vanessa Jackson, Jessica Hughes and Brittany Zahn each had a hit and two RBIs for 10th-seeded Beaver.
PSU-Schuylkill 5,
UMPI 2
Eighth-seeded Penn State Schuylkill scored in each of the first four innings on its way to a 5-2 win against sixth-seeded University of Maine Presue Isle in an elimination game early Tuesday afternoon.
Makenna Rushannon, Danielle Lilly and Alyssa gerber each had two hits for Schuylkill in the win. Rushannon had a double, triple and RBI, while Gerber and Lilly had a double and triple, respectively.
Hannah Sell went the distance to pick up the win in the circle. She allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits while striking out two.
Mississippi University of Women 6,
PSU-Schuylkill 2
Coming off its 5-2 win earlier in the day, Penn State Schuylkill saw its run at the World Series come to an end Tuesday night with a 6-2 loss to the Mississippi University for Women.
The seventh-seeded Lady Owls jumped out to a 3-0 after two innings only to see Schuylkill score twice in the bottom of the third to make it a game. However, the Lady Owls put the game away with a three-run fifth to win the elimination game.
Katlyn Duke had a big day at the plate for the Lady Owls, going 2-for-4 with four RBIs. She had a two-run triple in the second and two-run single in the fifth.
Carolyn Wilkinson, Kristen Martin and Brianna Duquette all added two hits for Mississippi.
Danielle Lilly had a double and two RBIs for Schuylkill.
Next up for the Lady Owls is an elimination-game meeting with fourth-seeded NHTI at 12 p.m. today.
PSU-Brandywine 11,
Robert Morris
Springfield 3
6 innings
In the final game of the night, Penn State Brandywine stayed alive in the tournament with its second win Tuesday — this time powering past Robert Morris University-Springfield, 11-3, in six innings.
No further details on the game were available as of press time.
Brandywine will now play Carlow in an elimination game today at 10 a.m.
