HYDE — Coming off the canceled 2020 high school spring sports season, it was only fitting that a pair of seniors — St. Marys Dylan Aiello and Brockway’s Lewis Painter — battled their way to the finals of the District 9 Class AA Singles Tournament in hopes of capturing their first title before graduating.
Both played some of their best tennis of the season on Monday on the opening day and each went 3-0, including identical 6-3, 6-2 victories in the semifinals against Punxsutawney opponents to reach Tuesday’s finals, which were played at Clearfield Area High.
Despite having contrasting playing styles, the duo played some lengthy points and games in their finals matchup, and in the end it was Aiello who came away with a 6-3, 6-1 victory to claim the title and earn a trip to the PIAA Championships later this month.
Aiello entered the tournament as the top No. 1 seed and lived up to that billing as he lost just nine games in four matches between the two days.
“It feels really good (to win), especially with last season canceled,” said Aiello. “I was really down because I wanted to play tennis. Now this year, being my senior year, it was the drive that really got me to win this. I really wanted to win being my last year playing for St. Marys.
“He (Painter) is definitely a good player and definitely deserved to be here in the championship.”
The match opened as a back-and-forth battle, with the players not only feeling out each other’s playing style but also the cold and windy condition.
“It definitely wasn’t easy playing in the wind, but once you figured it out with the right spin and stuff it was a little easier,” said Aiello.
Neither could hold serve through the first four games and found themselves knotted at 2-2. Painter won a lengthy third game that featured three deuces before he drilled a winner down the line to go up 2-1 at the time.
Aiello promptly broke Painter’s serve in Game No. 4 to even things before the turning point came in the fifth game. Aiello held serve, losing just a point in the game as he finished it off with an overhead smash.
The Dutchman then broke Painter’s serve for a third time in the set to go up 4-2. The duo then traded games, each holding serve before Aiello won the ninth game at love to hold serve again and take the opening set 6-3.
The two traded breaks again to start the second set before Aiello really got into a groove and won five straight games to win the set, 6-1, at the match, 2-0. He won three of those five games at at love or only losing a point.
“Dylan’s game is all about percentages ad not shooting himself in the foot,” said St. Marys coach Tim Henry. “He’s been that way all year, and really since he was a freshman. He has amazing spin on the ball and he makes the right decisions. In the second set at 2-1 when Lewis was applying pressure, and you felt the match could go either way, he just found a way to get the ball over one more time and make Lewis play one more shot.”
“It’s beyond words what it has to mean to him,” added Henry. “As a coach, it’s just a blessing to have the season and to have a player like him win it — and Painter deserved the title too — but it was was Dylan’s day and he handled the elements so well.
“I couldn’t be happier. We’re just fortunate to have him on the team, and he’s a good leader.”
Painter was in uncharted territory for a Brockway boys player, as he was the program’s first finalist in at least 15 years, most likely longer. The Rover will now turn his attention to the D-9 Doubles tournament, which is set for Monday.
As for Aiello, he will plays in the PIAA Singles Championships in Hershey on May 28-29.