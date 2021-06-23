ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Little League All-Star softball team made it two mercy-rule wins in two games Tuesday evening as it blanked Bradford, 13-0 in four innings, at Benzinger Park.
St. Marys opened All-Star play Saturday with a 16-0, 3-inning victory against Warren in a game that saw St. Marys score 13 runs in the first inning.
Tuesday proved to be a reversal of sorts, as St. Marys scored just five runs in the first two innings before putting the game away with a big eight-run fourth.
With the win, St. Marys advanced to the winners’ bracket finals of the District 10 Tournament where it travels to Punxsutawney on Friday. Punxsy also has collected a pair of mercy-rule victories, beating Brookville 15-1 in five innings in its opener and DuBois, 13-3 in four innings, on Tuesday.
St. Marys scored its 13 runs on 13 hits Tuesday, which was more than enough offense for pitcher Avery Eckels, who tossed her second dominant game of the postseason. She allowed just one hit, struck out nine and walked none as she faced the minimum for four innings. Eckels tossed a three-inning perfect game with eight strikeouts in the opener.
Bradford’s lone hit was a leadoff single by circle counterpart Daisy Greene to lead off the second. However, Greene was promptly picked off first by catcher Kaylen Eozzo.
With Eckels in control in the circle, St. Marys got all the runs it needed with a four-run top of the first.
Bailey Thorwart led off the game with a single and quickly stole second. Eozzo followed with a walk before a throwing error on the bases allowed Thorwart to score.
Molly Hanslovan then belted a double to plate Eozzo before taking third on a single by Eckels. Sidney Reider then scored Hanslovan on a groundout, while Eckels raced home on a popup to first by Alison Mertz that turned into a sacrifice fly because Eckels tagged and scored.
St. Marys added a run in the second when Addison Beimel singled, stole second and came home on a single by Thorwart.
After a scoreless third, St. Marys exploded for eight runs in the fourth to put the 10-run mercy rule into play.
Thorwart reached on an error to open the inning and scored on a triple by Eozzo. After a groundout, a single by Eckels and double by Alexa Uhl produced another run.
Zoe Romanic then reached on an error before Samantha Kahnell doubled home a pair of runs before she scored on a double by Guiliana Muccio. Another Bradford error allowed Beimel to reach before Thorwart capped the rally with a two-run single in her second at-bat of the inning.
Thorwart led the St. Marys’ attack, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Eozzo and Eckels had two hits in the win.
ST. MARYS 13,
BRADFORD 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
St. Marys 410 8 — 13
Bradford 000 0 — 0
St. Marys—13
Bailey Thorwart 2b 4233, Kaylen Eozzo c 3221, Molly Hanslovan ss 4111, Avery Eckels p 4120, Sidney Reiter 1b 1100, Alexa Uhl 2111, Alison Mertz 3b 0001, Zoe Romanic 2110, Sophia Surra lf 1000, Samantha Kahnell 1112, Guiliana Muccio rf 3111, Addison Beimel cf 3210. Totals: 27-13-13-11.
Bradford—0
Kendyl Cruz c 2000, Bella Zandy 3b 2000, Sam Miller 1b 2000, Daisy Greene p 1010, Mackenzie Gomez 2b 1000, Kasey Poe ss 1000, Addie Brown cf 1000, Bella Krouse lf 1000, Jayda Wixson rf 1000. Totals: 12-0-1-0.
Errors: SM 0, Bradford 7. LOB: SM 6, Bradford 0. 2B: Hanslovan, Uhl, Kahnell, Muccio. 3B: Eozzo. SF: Mertz. SB: Thorwart, Hanslovan, Romancic 2, Beimel 2.
Pitching
St. Marys: Avery Eckels-4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 SO.
Bradford: Daisy Greene-4 IP, 13 H, 13 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Eckels. Losing pitcher: Greene.