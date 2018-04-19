DuBOIS — A strong pitching performance by St. Marys’ starter Nate Beimel, coupled with a big six-run, fifth-inning outburst at the plate turned out to be enough to push the Flying Dutch to an 11-4 victory over DuBois Wednesday.
Beimel, who picked up the win, allowed just one run on one hit while walking three and striking out 11 in four innings of work also helped himself at the plate with a solo home run in the top of the fourth.
In all, St. Marys rapped out eight hits and nine walks off five different DuBois pitchers in the contest.
Jake Meeker led the Dutch, going 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and three runs scored while Austin Sadowsky also drove in two. Tim Beimel and Hayden Tettis both scored twice for the Dutch.
Meanwhile, DuBois didn’t fare nearly as well as it managed just three hits including a double off three St. Marys’ pitchers.
Garrett Starr led the way for the Beavers as he doubled, drove in a pair and scored twice while Peter Foradora and Chase Husted both added singles.
Dylan McCluskey started and took the loss for DuBois, allowing two runs, both earned, on two hits while walking three in two innings on the mound.
While McCluskey got the Dutch in order in the first, the same didn’t hold true in the second as three walks led to RBI singles from Meeker and Brandon Sicheri and put the Dutch up 2-0.
Nate Beimel’s solo shot to right-center field off Starr in the third made it a 3-0 contest.
Beimel was also rolling on the mound through the first two innings as he allowed just two baserunners, one on an error and another on a walk, while striking on the side in both innings.
However, a one-out walk to Starr followed by a pair of wild pitches and an RBI single by Foradora, finally put DuBois on the board and cut the margin to 3-1.
St. Marys then got that run back in the fourth before piling on six in the fifth to open up a 10-1 advantage.
The Dutch then added their final run in the top of the seventh before the Beavers used a couple of St. Marys’ mistakes to make things a little interesting in the bottom of the inning.
Things started innocently enough as St. Marys’ reliever Jared Groll struck out the leadoff batter before nearly getting the second the same way.
However, a dropped third strike and an error on the throw to first allowed Gauge Gulvas to reach base.
Groll followed that by hitting DuBois’ Chase Husted with a pitch to put runners on first and second with one out.
Starr then delivered a two-run double to make it 11-3.
A wild pitch and a walk to Foradora put runners on the corners before Groll got the second out on a strikeout.
It appeared things were going to end that way as Eric Schneider hit a hopper to short but the ball got away, allowing Starr to score on the error and cut the lead to 11-4.
That turned out to be the final batter for Groll as Tim Beimel came on to pitch.
Beimel walked the first batter he faced to load the bases before finally putting the lid on the DuBois rally by inducing a comebacker to the mound for the final out.
The Beavers will now travel to Hollidaysburg Friday, while St. Marys heads to Williamsport for a doubleheader Saturday.
