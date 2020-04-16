ST. MARYS — The PIAA’s decision last week to cancel all spring sports activities, coupled with Gov. Tom Wolf deciding to keep schools closed through the end of the current academic year, has hit and affected athletes in many different ways.
For St. Marys senior Kolby Bauer, a two-sport athlete who has played soccer and baseball for the Flying Dutchmen, those decisions took away his final months to spend time both on the field and in school with his best friends — fellow seniors Jake Meeker and Gregory Tettis — because he plans to move out of state after graduation.
“I was really looking forward to this school year, because I will be in South Carolina after this summer,” said Bauer. “So, I was looking forward to playing baseball with Jake (Meeker) and Geggs (Tettis) since it would be our last year to play together. Jake and Geggs have been two of my closest friends since about first grade.
“I will be moving to South Carolina to live with my aunt and will be learning her trade, so that I can eventually take over her business.”
Bauer may not be a household name to those outside of St. Marys, but the senior did his part to help both Dutchmen programs he was a part of win. And, he has played both since he was a youth.
He made his biggest impact on the pitch, where he earned a pair of varsity letters while helping St. Marys win back-to-back District 9 Class AA titles his sophomore and junior years. He was forced to miss his senior year of soccer because of a knee injury.
The Dutch beat Karns City, 3-1 for the first of those titles in 2017, then bested Port Allegany, 4-1, in the 2018 championship game. Bauer said being a part of those title victories are his greatest accomplishment in sports.
On the diamond, Bauer reached the varsity level as a junior last spring and played in nine games. He had jus five plate appearances and went 1-for-4 and scored a pair of runs.
Bauer said baseball is his favorite sport because “of the coaches and my teammates,” and that his favorite thing about playing sports in general is “being with friends and winning.”
Outside of his sports and other school activities, Bauer works at Don’s Pizza in St. Marys.
The son of Jeff and Kate Bauer, the Dutchman senior has an older sister Rebekka, a 2018 graduate who went by Bekka in her sports ventures. She played volleyball, basketball and softball for the Lady Dutch.
Bauer said his dad Jeff is his role model.
“He is a great guy, and I would like to be like him,” said the youngest Bauer.