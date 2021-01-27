ST. MARYS — The St. Marys School girls basketball team finally opened its season Monday night after the school district decided to take a caution approach to COVID-19 and wait longer than most schools in the area to allow its athletic programs to begin play.
The Lady Dutch’s much anticipated opener came against cross-town rival Elk County Catholic, and the longer delay to start the season appeared to have no impact on the team as they came strong from the get-go.
St. Marys jumped on ECC to the tune of a 15-4 lead the opening quarter before slowly extending that advantage in the second half to win going away by 19 points.
The senior duo of Kyla Johnson and Samantha Hayes led the way for the Lady Dutch, as they scored 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Johnson sparked that first-quarter surge with five points, while junior Abigail Erich came off the bench to score four of her six points in the opening eight minutes.
Both teams struggled to find the hoop in the second quarter, as the Lady Dutch won a low-scoring 6-5 period to take a 21-9 advantage into the break. Hayes scored four second-quarter points, while ECC’s Lucy Klawuhn hit one of her two 3-pointers in the game in the quarter as she finished with six points.
St. Marys pushed its lead to 15 points (33-18) after the third. Johnson scored four points in the quarter, while senior Jade Lindermuth and freshman Maura Caskey each hit 3-pointers. Elk County freshman Tori Newton netted six of her team-high eight points in the third.
Caskey added another triple in the fourth as St. Marys closed out the game with an 11-7 edge in the final eight minutes. Caskey finished the night with seven points. Lady Crusader freshman Sydney Alexander and senior Brooke Bauer each hit treys in the fourth to account for their lone points on the night.
St. Marys also won the JV game 26-21 on the strength outscoring ECC, 9-2, in the fourth quarter.
Kara Hanslovan led St. Marys with six points, while Caitlyn Vollmer had eight points for ECC.
Both teams are back in action tonight.
St. Marys travels to Port Allegany, while ECC hosts Coudersport.
ST. MARYS 44,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 25
Score by Quarters
ECC 4 5 9 7 — 25
St. Marys 15 6 12 11 — 44
Elk County Catholic—25
Julia Aikens 1 1-2 3, Tami Geci 1 0-0 2, Sydney Alexander 1 0-0 3, Tori Newton 4 0-0 8, Brooke Bauer 1 0-0 3, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0, Lucy Klawuhn 2 0-0 6, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Hope Farley 0 0-1 0. Totals: 10 1-3 25.
St. Marys—44
Jade Lindermuth 2 0-0 5, Kyla Johnson 6 0-0 13, Maura Caskey 3 0-0 7, Samantha Hayes 5 0-0 10, Isabelle Caskey 0 0-0 0, Abigail Erich 3 0-2 6, Jayssa Snelick 0 0-0 0, Izzy Catalone 0 0-0 0, Olivia Eckels 1 1-2 3. Totals: 20 1-4 44.
Three-pointers: ECC 4 (Alexander, Bauer, Klawuhn 2), St. Marys 3 (Lindermuth, Johnson, M. Caskey).