ST. MARYS — St. Marys senior Nate Beimel has seen all of his hard work on the baseball diamond, and in the classroom pay off, as he recently committed to attend Columbia University next year.
“It’s everything I’ve put my heart into, everything I’ve worked for all my life,” Beimel said.
He said playing Division I baseball and attending an Ivy League school will present a lot of challenges, but he is ready to face them all.
Unlike most colleges, Ivy League schools don’t offer athletic scholarships, so Beimel didn’t have to signan official national letter of intent like most athletes do.
“I know it’s going to be tough, but I’m ready for it because I have had to work for whatever I have all my life,” Beimel said.
The senior, who was named the TCS/CE Player of the Year last season after helping lead the Dutchmen to a District 9 Class 4A title, noted one part of his decision to attend Columbia was that he wanted to experience a different scenery in going from St. Marys to New York City.
“I just believe that a change in scenery would be nice to figure out what I like,” Beimel said.
He noted that getting the experience of a big city versus a small town will give him an idea of what he wants to do in life after college.
Beimel has had a strong three seasons with the Dutch, starting every year.
Last season he batted .333 as well as going 5-0 on the mound with 92 strikeouts and a 0.78 ERA to help lead the Dutch to a 15-8 record and the district title.
The left-hander sports a career record of 12-5 with an earned run average of 1.46 with 178 strikeouts in 110 innings on the mound.
The senior has accounted for more runs offensively than he has allowed on the mound over his three seasons with the team, having scored 26 runs and driven in 50 at the plate while allowing 23 earned runs on the mound.
Overall at the plate, Beimel has a .347 career average (66-for-190) with the 50 RBIs, 10 doubles and six home runs.
Beimel wasn’t just taking athletics into consideration when he made his decision, but also academics and his career.
“I know that going there will give me the chance to have a pretty decent job out of college,” Beimel said.
He plans to choose a business related major but is still currently undecided on an official major.
Beimel said along with everything else, his family and Columbia’s coaching staff both played a role in his commitment.
“The coaching staff was just unbelievably friendly, inviting and welcoming,” Beimel said. “My family did all kinds of stuff to figure out which college suited me the best.”
“It turned out to be Columbia that was the best fit for me and I couldn’t be more excited.”
Beimel said he also considered attending Radford, Sanford, Longwood and a few others but felt nothing else compared to being in the big city.
He said he has been working hard all his life in athletics and academics and that it means a lot to be able to continue both at such a prestigious school.
“I’ve been playing baseball for as long as I can remember and I’ve worked my butt off to be the best I can be as well as in the classroom,” Beimel said.
“I always try to get the best grades I can and anybody can do it as long as you put your heart into it.”
