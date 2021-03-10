ST. MARYS — The St. Marys boys basketball team has been fueled by its defense all season, and Tuesday was no different as the Flying Dutchmen outlasted Punxsutawney, 44-42, in double overtime in a District 9 Class 4A semifinal game.
Both teams fed off their defense at different times in the first three quarters, as each sides full-court press created turnovers that led to scores on the other end.
St. Marys (14-6) used that pressure to grab a 14-8 lead after one quarter and pushed its lead to seven (17-10) early in the second quarter before Punxsy rallied to take a one-point advantage (22-21) to the half thanks to a 3-pointer by Noah Weaver with a second on the clock.
Punxsy pushed its lead to as many as six (27-21) in the opening two minutes of the third quarter before St. Marys battled back within a point (30-29) entering the fourth.
Things were tight from there in the final quarter and two overtime periods, with the largest lead for either side being four points as points came at a premium after the third quarter.
The Dutch won a low-scoring fourth quarter 5-4, taking a 34-32 lead at one points thanks to a Bryce Walker hoop and free throw by Luke Lasko. However, a pair of free throws by Punxsy’s Gabe Kengerski with 2:14 remaining knotted the game at 34-34.
St. Marys then turned the ball over, with Punxsy electing to hold the ball for a final shot. The Chucks worked the clock from 1:48 down to 18 seconds before taking a timeout.
Punxsy got a look inside, but that shot glanced off the rim and went out of bounds, with St. Marys getting possession. But, the Dutch were only able to get off a desperation heave with 1.8 seconds on the clock as the game went to overtime.
St. Marys kept the defensive pressure on in the first OT, as it scored in the first four points to go up 38-34. Holden Housler went 1 of 2 at the foul line twice in that stretch, while Lasko hit a jumper with 1:47 to play to make it a four-point game.
Punxsy responded though, getting a basket from Ethan Presloid before Nick Humble made two free throws to tie the game again at 38-38 with 1:04 on the clock.
Free throws played a major role in the game, as Puxnsy made 17 off 22 compared to St. Marys being just 9 of 18. Humble was 11 of 11 at the line en route to scoring a team-high 13 points. Kengerski, who scored 11, was 4 of 4 at the stripe.
Punxsy wound up with the ball again late in OT, but the Chucks again came up empty.
St. Marys then opened the second overtime with a bang, as Bryce Walker completed a 3-point play to quickly put the Dutch up 41-38. Walker finished with seven points.
However, the Chucks battled to pull even again as Kengerski went 2 of 2 at the line before scoring a basket with 1:41 to go to make it 42-42.
This time it was St. Marys who had the ball late in a quarter, and the Dutchmen capitalized as they worked the ball around before running a play with 12 seconds. Mitchell Reiter made a strong drive to the basket, pulling up a defender from the baseline.
That allowed Reiter to make a nifty bounce pass to Lasko, who scored with three seconds left to put St. Marys up for good. Lasko scored a team-high 13 points for St. Marys — seven in fourth quarter and overtimes.
A last gasp shot from halfcourt by Humble came up short as the second-seeded Flying Dutchmen got the thrilling win to advance to Saturday’s championship game against top-seeded Clearfield, which beat Bradford, 70-41, in the other semifinal game Tuesday night.
“The team stuck together,” said first-year St. Marys coach Bill Shuey. “I thought we played some good defense when we had to when they (Punxsy) had the last shots. I was hoping we would get an opportunity to get a last shot, and we made it.
“We may not have had to go to overtime if we had made our foul shots, but that’s been our Achilles heel all year. Luckily, we pulled it out, and the kids are really excited to play for the title, and I’m excited for them.”
St. Marys’ strong first quarter was fueled by Housler, who scored seven of his 10 points in the opening eight minutes as the Dutch grabbed a 14-8 lead after one quarter.
Humble ruled the second, scoring nine of his 13 points (including 7 of 7 at the line) in the quarter to help Punxsy grab the lead (22-21) break before the back-and-forth battle in the second half and overtimes really began.
The win, St. Marys’ first outside the Intermediate Unit 9 Bubble this season, was the Dutchmen’s sixth in a row going back to the end of the regular season.
ST. MARYS 44,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 42 (2 OTS)
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 8 14 8 4 4 4 — 42
St. Marys 14 7 8 5 4 6 — 44
Punxsutawney—42
Nick Humble 1 11-11 13, Andrew Young 2 1-5 6, Ethan Presloid 3 1-2 7, Gabe Kengerski 3 4-4 11, Noah Weaver 2 0-0 5, Graham Lott 0 0-0 0, Ryan Heigley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 17-22 42.
St. Marys—44
Holden Housler 2 5-8 10, Vini Nunes 1 0-0 3, Mitchell Reiter 2 2-6 6, Luke Lasko 6 1-2 13, Isaac Schlimm 1 0-0 2, Bryce Walker 3 1-2 7, Hunter Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Drake Caskey 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 9-18 44.
3-pointers: Punxsy 3 (Young, Kengerski, Weaver), St. Marys 3 (Housler, Nunes, Caskey).