ST. MARYS — The DuBois boys tennis team made the trip up Route 255 to St. Marys Tuesday afternoon and suffered a 5-2 loss to the host Dutchmen.
DuBois scored its lone two wins in the day in both No. 1 matches.
In singles play, Beaver No. 1 Jimmy Oberlin rallied from a set down to pull out a hard-fought three-set contest against Adam Snyder, 6-7 (8-10), 6-2, 10-6.
Oberlin then teamed up with Lucas Knarr to collect DuBois’ only other win at No. 1 singles, where the duo upended Snyder and Zach Hart, 8-2.
The other five matchups all went St. Marys’ way on the day.
Hart beat Knarr, 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, while Kyle Gardner topped Ethan Knarr, 6-3, 6-0 at third singles. Cody Schaberl knocked off Blaze Welpott, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.
In doubles play, Schaberl teamed up with Joey Lewis to beat Ethan Knarr and Welpoitt, 8-1, at second doubles, while Dylan Aiello and Jon Chamberlin topped Jake Landini and Connor hamby, 8-0 at third doubles.
“St Marys has a really great team this year,” said DuBois coach Jenna Kirk. “Even in a loss, the kids still had fun joking around and talking with their opponents.
“Jimmy and Adam at one singles was one of the closest matches we have had this season. It was so entertaining to watch them battle back and forth with some quality rallies. They both have improved so much from last season, and I look forward to seeing this matchup next year to see how much farther they can go.
“We were missing three of our top five today, so Jimmy teamed up with Lucas at one doubles. They are both strong and steady doubles players and they always do well with whoever they are paired up with.”
DuBois is scheduled to compete in the Dsitrict 9-10 doubles tournament today.
In other action Tuesday:
Brockway 4,
Johnsonburg 3
BROCKWAY — Brockway and Johnsonburg split the four singles contests Tueaday, but the Rovers won two of the three doubles matchups to upend the visiting Rams, 4-3, in a match featuring 8-game prosets.
In singles play, Rover Josh Salada beat Kolton Mehalko, 8-2, at No. 1, while teammate Weston Hrin bested Dan Dillinger, 8-5 at No. 3.
Johnsonburg’s Scott Lewis collected an 8-2 win against Anthony Esposito at second singles, while Scott Sallack edged Rover Nathan Bennett, 8-6, at No. 4.
Salada and Esposito teamed up at No. 1 singles to beat Mehalko and Lewis, 8-4, while teammates Dalton Hook and Painter scored an 8-4 at third doubles.
Dillinger and Sallack captured the Rams finals win at No. 2 doubles, topping Hrin and Bennett, 8-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.