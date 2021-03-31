ST. MARYS — It’s been two years since the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen varsity baseball team took to the diamond to play a game.
Because of the 2020 season cancellation, it means head coach AJ Meeker will have to rely on a lot of newcomers to contribute, with Trevor Adams, Kolby Bauer, Jake Meeker, Harley Penfield, Ben Sorg and Greg Tettis losing their senior seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meeker said out of his 14 varsity players, there are only three with a good amount of experience at the high school level.
“We have a lot of newcomers,” Meeker said.
Those with experience include a three year starter in junior Christian Coudriet and two year starters in seniors Garret Bauer and Connor Bressler.
“We do not have our leader, Jake Meeker, anymore, so these three players will have to step up and take on that role,” Meeker said. “CC (Coudriet) is a very good pitcher, and will give us a lot of innings on the mound. He will also play in our middle infield. Meatball (Bauer) and Connie (Bressler) will also get some innings on the mound, and we will be looking for big contributions from them at the plate as well.”
But with those that aren’t as experienced, Meeker said he’s just as excited to see them contribute to the team’s success — as the seniors on the team were members of Meeker’s tournament team from the ages of 7-13. Those seniors include the aforementioned Bauer and Bressler along with Logan Bauer, Michael Fitzgerald and Mitchell Reiter.
“They have been playing together for a long time, so this group is very special to me, personally,” Meeker said.
With the five seniors, the remaining eight underclassmen on the varsity team consists of six juniors and two freshmen.
“Our junior class is very talented and we are really happy to have Conner Straub (JR) behind the dish and to see what Alex ‘Gator’ Vollmer (JR) can do in all aspects of the game,” Meeker said. “Sophomores Logan Mosier and Carter Price will also be key factors to our success. Logan will be a contributor on the mound, and anchor us in the middle infield, while Carter will be platooning at catcher, third and possibly second.”
Meeker said at this time, six of the eight non-pitching spots will be first year starters — with four of those having no varsity experience.
“It will be exciting to see how they perform at this level, but it is our biggest question mark,” Meeker said.
In the four years that Meeker has been head coach, the Dutchmen have had seven players move on to play at the collegiate level. But even with the previous success, Meeker feels his team is deeper than ever — with all set to contribute in some capacity.
“As of now, we will be looking at eight different guys to contribute on the mound, and everyone on the bench to contribute in some fashion, whether it’s defensively or at the plate,” Meeker said.
Even though the team may lack high school game experience, Meeker feels the collective “baseball IQ” of the squad is quite high.
“All of our players have played since they were 5 and almost all of them have been in tournament ball over the years, so the skill level is there,” Meeker said.
In the preseason, Meeker said open gyms and practices were going well until last week — as St. Marys had to shut down as school went back to virtual.
“That put us behind a little,” Meeker said. “However, the boys who will be on the mound this season did get in their bullpens and most of the players were able to take advantage of our local baseball academy, Beimel Softball and Baseball, for their at-bats. So skill-wise, we are on pace. We now just need to see how we play as a team on the field.”
While Meeker said as a high school coach, the ultimate goal is to have success in the state playoffs and win a title. However, they will be taking things one game at a time.
“We — as well as DuBois and Punxsutawney — have one of the toughest schedules in all of D9 sports, so it’s important to get that experience during the season to prepare you for playoffs,” Meeker said. “We are just looking for our players to get better each game and gel as a team, so when the end of the regular season comes, we are ready for playoffs.”
Meeker will have assistant coaches Calvin Grumley and Doug Price this year, while Scott Krellner and Jesse McKee will head up the junior varsity squad with its 16 players. Meeker also thanked those that were at St. Marys before him in helping get the program to where it’s at today.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Mike Beimel, Paul Bellina and Mark Sicheri for all their help over the years in building the program we have today,” Meeker said. “As assistant coaches, they were the backbone to our previous teams’ successes. And I want to thank Calvin Grumley and Doug Price for moving up to varsity with me this season, as well as thank Scott Krellner and Jesse McKee for manning the helm on the JV level. We truly have wonderful coaches in our area and I’m honored to be associated with all of these men.”
St. Marys is schedule to kick off the season today at Punxsutawney.
“To be honest, I’m just excited to be back on the field,” Meeker said. “I was extremely disappointed that our season was canceled last year and was heartbroken for last year’s seniors, especially my son, Jake. I believe that sports is such an important aspect to the development of students as productive members of our society. We need to keep these young men and women on the playing field to help them grow as individuals, so getting back out there for baseball — as well as the other spring sports — will be exciting for players, coaches, parents and fans.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Garret Bauer, Logan Bauer, Connor Bressler, Michael Fitzgerald, Mitchell Reiter. Juniors: Connor Bullers, Christian Coudriet, Tony Lewis, Cameron McMackin, Kaden Snelick, Conner Straub, Alex Vollmer. Sophomores: Logan Mosier, Carter Price.