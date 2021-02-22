HYDE — The St. Marys wrestling team has endured through an unprecedented winter sports season because of COVID-19, one that has seen the program lose some wrestlers at various points of the year for a multitude of reasons.
Despite that, St. Marys was able to put together a success day at Saturday at the District 4/9 Class AAA Championships even though only eight Dutchmen competed in the event.
Two of those wrestlers — senior Nick Crisp and sophomore Waylon Wehler — captured their first individual titles at 152 and 189, respectively. The duo were among the five Dutchmen who won medals (Top 4) and helped the Dutchmen to a sixth-place team finish with 69.5 points. Six of the eight Dutchmen to hit the mat one at least one bout on the day.
Crisp and Wehler were the team’s lone regional qualifiers this year though, as only the Top 2 wrestlers at each weight class advanced this year under the guidelines being used to limit postseason tournament sizes beyond districts because of COVID-19. The district got five regional qualifiers a year ago and in past years had four.
A true-second place match was held when the loser of the finals had not met the third-place finisher in the tournament because only two wrestlers advanced this year. If the finals loser had already beat the third-place finisher, then he automatically was the runner-up.
That true second place match scenario only came into play for one Dutchman, freshman Tristan Dilley, who placed third at 138 even though he wasn’t even in the original brackets. Dilley replaced Isaac Dellaquila, who along with older brother Lane Dellaquila, was unable to compete.
Dutchmen senior Jeremy Garthwaite (215) and freshman Andrew Wolfanger (132) each placed fourth to round out St. Marys’ medalists.
“We always have high expectations for our wrestlers,” said head coach Dominic Surra. “Personally as the Head Coach, I expect our guys to perform better than their seeds which is extremely difficult. The seeding of the tournament is set up to get the best guys through to regionals and being that we were in the northern tier bubble this year and had few matches, we had our work cut out for us.
“This year we did in many instances outperform our seeds. Never do you leave a tournament satisfied, but today we wrestled well considering all of the distractions happening this year.”
Crisp (10-0) came in as the top seed at 172 and lived up to that billing.
He used a three-point third period to upend Shikellamy junior Gage Wolfe, 6-3, in the semifinals to set up a championship showdown with Clearfield freshman Carter Chamberlain, the No 3 seed who edged Williamsport junior Sebastian Robinson, 4-2, in the other semi.
Crisp opened the scoring in the finals on a first-period takedown, then put Chamberlain on his back for three nearfall points to lead 5-0 after one period. It was all Crisp from there, as he added a four-point move on a reversal in the second and a takedown in the third in what turned out to be a 12-3 major decision.
“There is some pressure being the first seed in any tournament,” said Surra of Crisp. “Nick started the tournament a little slow against a tough opponent, but dug deep and pulled out a good win. He then proceeded to dominate in the finals. This is a well deserved win for Nick. He has been having a really good senior year and he has been due.
“Nick had some troubles with injuries the last couple years, and he finally has been able to put it all together for his senior year, winning a D4/9 AAA title and being undefeated heading into regionals. Nick knows there is more to do and will be ready to get back to work on Monday.”
Wehler (11-0), who missed last year’s postseason because of a season-ended injury, had to do a little more work to capture his gold medal, as the Dutchmen came in as the No. 3 seed in a seven-man bracket.
He opened with a quick 25-second pin of Bradford’s Michael Gow, then scored an 11-4 win against second-seeded Steven Miller (29-6) of Selinsgrove in the semifinals.
His toughest bout came in the finals against top-seeded Hayden Kovalick (15-4) of Clearfield. Kovalick was the returning champ from 170 a year ago.
The Dutchman opened the scoring with a takedown in the first period, only to see Kovalick, quickly escape to make it 2-1. Kovalick pulled even on an escape early in the second, then grabbed the lead in the closing second of the period on a takedown to go up 4-2.
Wehler chose down in the third but struggled to get out as Kovaick rode him for more than a minute. However, Wehler rolled through and broke free as Kovalick tried to turn him at point, reversing the Bison to his back for a five-point.
Kovalick promptly reversed Wehler in a sequence that happened with about 25 seconds remaining and ended with the Dutchmen holding a slim 7-6 lead. Kovalick was unable to turn Wehler in the closing moments though, as the Dutchman held on for the one-point victory.
“Waylon Wehler’s story this year is nothing short of a miracle,” said Surra. “After having a severe season ending injury last year, and not really being able to do any physical activity until late July or early August, he has battled back, got in shape and picked up right where he left off.
“Only a sophomore, Waylon has the mindset and work ethic of a seasoned veteran. Waylon was a 3 seed heading into the tournament. He had to beat the 2 seed and the 1 seed to come home champion today.”
Kovalick wound up losing to Miller in a true second place match and missed a trip to regionals.
Beyond those two, Dilley was the story of the day for St. Marys. Dilley entered the day with a 3-6 record, with all three of those wins being forfeits.
However, opened the day with his first varsity win on the mat when pinned Selinsgrove sophomore Sylvan Martin (10-10). Dilley then dropped an 11-1 match to Clearfield’s Luke Freeland in the semifinals but bounced back with a pair of consolation bracket wins.
The first of those wins was a 6-3 decision against Shikellamy’s Nick Koontz before he pinned Martin again — this time in 54 seconds in the consolation finals to place third.
Because Freeland finished second to DuBois’ Chandler Ho, there was no need for a true second place match. Dilley was 3-1 on the day.
Garthwaite, a champ at 182 two years ago, entered the tourney with a 7-1 record but saw his Dutchmen career end with a 1-2 day in which he finished fourth.
He opened the day with a 16-0 technical fall of DuBois freshman Zack Gallagher in 3:50 but then was pinned in 1:34 in the semifinals by eventual winner Mark McGonigal of Clearfield.
That dropped Garthwaite into the consy bracket, where he lost 9-5 in a second matchup with Gallagher, who went to place third.
Wolfanger went 2-2 in placing fourth at 132.
Also competing on the day were sophomore Isaac Beyer (1-2 at 106), sophomore Logan Mosier (0-2 at 152) and junior Kaden Snelick (0-2 at 160).