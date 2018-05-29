ST. MARYS — It’s not often a high school athlete gets a college scholarship for a sport they don’t regularly compete in, but St. Marys Area High School senior Paige Cook finds herself in that rare position.
Cook recently signed her letter of intent to compete as a member of the historic Gannon University women’s wrestling team. Cook is receiving a partial athletic scholarship to be a part of the program.
Gannon added women’s wrestling as its 22nd sport back in January and by doing so became the first school in the state of Pennsylvania to offer women’s wrestling as a four-year intercollegiate program. Wrestling is the first sport added by Gannon since 2013 when the acrobatics and tumbling and competitive cheer programs became varsity sports.
Cook, who served as a manager/statistician for the St. Marys wrestling program for several years, is excited for her new venture despite not wrestling competitively since she was a youth. And, it’s one she didn’t see coming when she first applied to Gannon to major in nursing.
“I just put (on the application) that I was interested in wrestling and football to see if I could help with either of them,” said Cook. “Then one day, the coach contacted me and asked if I was interested.
“I feel very blessed because I pondered it for a while, and then I said to myself, ‘Why not because it’s like me coming out of retirement.’ I think that’s pretty cool and, I know I’d kick myself if I didn’t do it.”
That coach who contacted coach was Christen Dierken, who was hired just over a month ago to lead the Lady Knights program. Dierken is nationally-renowned for her performance on the mat.
She qualified for the World Team Trials five times (2008-13) and competed in the 2012 Olympic Trials. She was also a two-time Senior National Team member, representing the United States in tournaments and training camps domestically and internationally from 2009-2011.
Dierken’s collegiate career featured titles at the Fila Junior National Championships and University National Championships. She also captured a pair of Pan-American Championship silver medals. She was a four-time U.S. Open All-American and three-time University National All-American competing for the University of Cumberland.
“I looked her up and saw everything she’s done. She’s awesome,” said Cook of Dierken. “She contacts me and talks to me all the time, so she’s very involved with us already.”
Cook, whose older brother Garrett (2017 graduate) wrestled for the Dutchmen, has been back in training since making her decision to return to the sport full-time after a six-year hiatus. Cook began competing at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling level in first grade before stopping just prior to her entering sixth grade.
Her involvement in daily practices and matches with the high school team kept her in tune with the sport in all aspects though.
“It will be a little weird to be on the (action) side of it because I haven’t wrestled (competitively) for about six years,” said Cook. “It’s going to be different coming back, but I’m definitely ready.”
St. Marys high school coach Dominic Surra has no doubts Cook will succeed and believes her time spent with the high school program will actually benefit her.
“I think this is awesome,” he said of Cook’s opportunity. “Paige, even though she hasn’t been wrestling, on the mental side of it she’s been like a coach for us. And, sometimes it’s even better to have been a coach and go back and actually do the wrestling part of it because you have to break it down into a lot smaller pieces.
“She always talks with us about stuff, and the reality of it is, she’s very capable and I’m excited to see what she can do.”
As for Cook, she’s ready to get to work both on the mat and in the classroom — a challenge she’s already preparing for.
“It’s definitely been a thought of mine, handling the academics and athletics, but I know I can do it,” said Cook. “I’m a very driven person and have been working really hard and I’m ready for it.
“It’s great to be able to represent St. Marys like this.”
By signing her letter of intent this week, Cook joins a recruiting class that featured four early signees in Caleeann Blarr (Girard, Pa./Girard), Mikayla Dockweiler (Corpus Christi, Texas/Richard King), Kendall McGarity (Spring Branch, Texas/Smithson Valley) and Larissa Ramos (Uvalde, Texas/Uvalde). That quartet all come in having wrestled competitively in high school.
Gannon is expected to begin its first season of competition in November with an approximate roster of 20 student-athletes. The official competition season is November-March. The Lady Knights will become the 39th school in the country to sponsor the emerging sport.
In contrast to the men’s sport which wrestles under folkstyle rules, the women’s sport will compete with freestyle rules which represent one of the two olympic-style formats. Although not an official NCAA varsity sport at this time, women’s wrestling is currently in the process of trying to achieve NCAA emerging sport status.
The Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association (WCWA), in conjunction with the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA), provides oversight as the governing body for the up-and-coming sport.
In a news release about the creation of the Gannon program back in January, NWCA Executive Director Mike Moyer said, “On behalf of the NWCA Board of Directors, I want to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Gannon University administration for their leadership and pioneering efforts to establish the first intercollegiate women’s wrestling program in Pennsylvania.
“There are over 1,000 girls competing in high schools throughout Pennsylvania and bordering states and now, we have the first four-year intercollegiate wrestling program to accommodate this growing interest.”
