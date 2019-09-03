ST. MARYS — The St. Marys cross country team is hoping a mix of experience and talented underclassmen will lead to success in 2019.
“We have a great group of seniors that are goal driven, mixed in with the experience is a significant group of talented freshmen,” first year head coach Rick Gabler said. “We are hoping that this combination, along with some talented runners in the middle classes, will lead to some very positive outcomes.”
On the girls side, the Lady Dutch return a strong core of runners as they look for a fourth consecutive District 9 team title, while the boys will look to have an improved season with the help of a talented group of freshmen.
Last year the Lady Dutch had five runners finish in the top eight at the district championship meet, as all five return this season.
Sam Hayes returns for her junior season after taking gold at districts last season with a time of 21:30 as she was the fourth individual champion in a row for St. Marys.
Hayes ran away with the first place finish, beating second place finisher and teammate Megan Quesenberry by 61 seconds, as Quesenberry also returns as one of four seniors on the girls squad this year.
Another one of those seniors, Lucy Anthony, made it a 1-2-3 St. Marys finish at districts last year, finishing just four seconds behind Quesenberry at 22:35.
The trio were joined in the top-10 by the sister duo of Tessa and Brianna Grotzinger, who took seventh and eighth respectively.
The Grotzinger’s also return for the Lady Dutch this season as Tessa is a part of the strong senior class while Brianna gets set for her junior season.
Gabler said he is looking forward to seeing an experienced girls squad take to the course this year.
“With maturity comes self-motivation, the coaching staff, of course, has high expectations, but I think that this group of seniors is focused on what they want to accomplish,” Gabler said.
While Gabler is heading into his first year at the helm of the Dutch, the change for the team is not a drastic one, as he spent the last two seasons with the team as an assistant coach.
Also, former head coach Amanda Kunes is staying on with the team as an assistant coach along with St. Marys graduate Robbie Meyer.
“We actually have quite a bit of continuity,” Gabler said. “As far as working with the team itself I think we have had a smooth transition.”
The head coach added that he feels the depth among his team will increase competition levels and lead to improvements as long as that competitive nature is harnessed.
On the boys side, four seniors are joined by a strong group of underclassmen that includes six freshmen.
“They (freshmen) are helping to create that competitive atmosphere that the girls are experiencing,” Gabler said. “Additionally, there is the need for belief, once they start believing in themselves, the confidence will lead to improvement.”
Baird Baknovic is among that senior class, as last year as a junior he was the top finisher (16th) for a Dutch team that finished last among five teams in Class AA at districts.
Bankovic is joined by fellow seniors Zach Hart, Tyler Henry and Gregory Tettis, while freshmen Zach Thorwart, Wyatt Foster, Aaron Hoy, Nicholas Hayes, Matthew Blythe and Augustus Secco will look to contribute in their first seasons with the team.
St. Marys has eight seniors on the boys and girls teams combined who will look to be leaders for the younger runners this year.
That senior class is made up of Hart, Henry, Tessa Grotzinger, Summer Herring, Quesenberry, Anthony, Tettis and Bankovic.
“The group of seniors are the leaders of this team and have been since last season when we only had two seniors that were both new to the team and running,” Gabler said.
“They are an electric group of personalities that do a great job of picking each other up, as well as all of the underclassmen, they are a special group and an absolute pleasure to coach.”
The Dutch get their season started with a home meet today against Bradford and Kane at 4 p.m.
GIRLS ROSTER
Seniors: Tessa Grotzinger, Summer Herring, Megan Quesenberry, Lucy Anthony. Juniors: Sam Hayes, Lindsey Quagliani, Kyla Johnson Brianna Grotzinger. Sophomores: Madison Blythe, Katherine Frontz. Freshmen: Izzy Catalone.
BOYS ROSTER
Seniors: Zach Hart, Tyler Henry, Gregory Tettis, Baird Bankovic. Juniors: Jakob Schauer, Taylor Belsole, Aaron Frey. Freshmen: Zach Thorwart, Wyatt Foster, Aaron Hoy, Nicholas Hayes, Matthew Blythe, Augustus Secco.