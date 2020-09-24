After all three Tri-County Area teams kicked their respective seasons off with a win last week, attention turns to Week 3 as they will look to move to 2-0 on the year.
After all three opened with home victories, all three teams will hit the road for the first time this year, as St. Marys visits Kane, while Ridgway travels to Bradford and Elk County Catholic makes a trip to Smethport.
The Dutchmen and Elkers will both look to remain tied for the lead in the Intermediate Unit 9 Large School Division, while the Crusaders will look to pick up a key victory in the Small School Division.
All three games kick off Friday at 7 p.m.
Here is a closer look at this week’s games:
St. Marys (1-0)
at Kane (0-1)
Coming off a resounding 69-13 victory at home over Bradford, St. Marys will take to the road to take on a Kane squad coming off a hard-fought 17-14 loss at Ridgway.
The Dutchmen did not miss a beat on either side of the ball in the opener last week, as they outgained the Owls 464-146 in the 56-point win.
Offensively, junior quarterback Christian Coudriet got off to a strong start behind center, passing for 299 yards and five touchdowns to no interceptions on 22-of-31 passing.
Nine different St. Marys players caught a pass on the night, as Bryce Walker led the way with seven grabs for 99 yards while Michael Fitzgerald had 81 yards on six catches.
While the Dutchmen had a big game through the air, they also found success on the ground, as Jacob Kline led the rushing attack with 35 yards on six carries as one of three players with 30 rushing yards in the win.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Dutch held Bradford to just 26 rushing yards on 15 carries while also scoring twice as a unit, once on a pick-six and another on a scoop-and-score.
For the Wolves, Week 1 saw it battle back from a 17-point deficit before eventually suffering a narrow loss to the Elkers.
Senior Zuke Smith paced Kane’s balanced offense in the opener, throwing for 193 yards on 11-of-28 completions for two scores to no interceptions while also leading the team with 56 rushing yards on five totes.
The teams have split the last two matchups in the series as the Dutchmen won last season’s meeting by a score of 50-21 at Dutch Country Stadium, while Kane picked up a 27-14 road win in 2018.
Ridgway (1-0)
at Bradford (0-1)
The Elkers will look to build off their opening victory as they take on a Bradford team looking to avoid a second consecutive 0-2 start.
Ridgway struggled to get much going offensively in the win, but used a pair of fumble recoveries deep in Kane territory to score its two touchdowns in the 17-14 win.
The difference proved to be the leg of Aiden Zimmerman, who went 2-of-2 on extra-points while also connecting on a 25-yard field goal.
The Elkers finished the game with just 155 yards of total offense, as they were outgained 297-155 in the win.
Camron Marciniak led the offense, accounting for both touchdowns on the ground, as the junior carried the ball 14 times for 49 yards.
On the other side, the Owls struggled to slow down a high-powered St. Marys offense in an opening 69-13 road loss.
Offensively for Bradford, Austen Davis threw for 112 yards and one touchdown to one interception on 11-of-22 passing in the defeat.
Last season’s matchup saw the Elkers coming away with a 55-0 victory at home, as they have defeated Bradford in each of the last four seasons, the only four matchups in the series.
Elk County
Catholic (1-0)
at Smethport (1-0)
Elk County Catholic hits the road for the first time on the season as they face the Hubbers in a key early season matchup in the IU-9 Small School Divisoin.
The Crusaders opened their season with a convincing 37-7 victory over Cameron County at home, while Smethport opened the year with a 60-6 home win over Otto-Eldred.
Both teams used a strong rushing attack to lead to their opening week victories.
For Elk County Catholic, it was the dual-attack of Sam Kaul and Nick Crisp as both backs surpassed 100 yards rushing in Week 1.
Kaul led the way with 137 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns, while Crisp carried the ball 20 times for 102 yards and one score.
A big first half proved vital for both teams as well, as ECC led 26-6 at the break while Smethport took a 32-0 lead into the half in its resounding win.
On the other side, the Hubbers rushed for 400 yards on their way to finishing with 588 yards of total offense last week.
Noah Lent led the offense with 158 yards passing on 5-of-13 completions for a pair of scores, while also rushing for 108 yards on 16 carries for two touchdowns.
Smethport’s ground game was led by Braedon Johnson, who found the end zone three times on 17 totes for 180 yards.
Last season the team’s split a pair of games in back-to-back weeks, as ECC came out on top 18-0 at home in the regular season finale before the Hubbers came away with a 28-6 road win in the opening round of the District 9 Class A playoffs.