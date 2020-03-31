ST. MARYS — Most people associate St. Marys senior Lauren Eckert with soccer, and for good reason as she is the school’s all-time leading scorer and first player to ever reach 100 goals.
Eckert is much more than just a standout soccer player, though, and has competed in four varsity sports during her high school career at St. Marys. She also plays basketball and has split her spring sports seasons between softball (freshman, sophomore years) and track and field (junior, senior years).
Soccer, which she began playing at the age of 3, is at the forefront of those sports as she was a starter all four years at the varsity level.
“It’s my favorite (sport) because I have played it for it so long and my decisions on the field seem to just come natural,” said Eckert. “My greatest sports moment/accomplishment was when I scored my 100th goal in my first game of my senior season. I have worked so hard throughout my career and it felt so good to finally get this goal.”
Eckert didn’t stop scoring there though. She finished her senior year with 45 goals, two less than the 47 she netted as a junior, to end her career with 144 goals — the most ever by a St. Marys boys or girls soccer player.
Those 144 goals rank as the second most by a girl in Tri-County Area history behind only Brockway’s Chanell Britten, who closed out her career this past fall with 164.
Eckert’s final two high school goals came in a 4-2 setback to Clearfield in a District 9 Class 2A championship game that ended the Lady Dutch’s 16-2 season. She was a 4-time UAVSL North Division All-Star, earning Division MVP honors as a sophomore and senior.
She also started softball (2nd grade) and basketball (5th grade) at an early age before adding track to her athletics resume as a junior when she decided to stop playing softball.
Eckert played basketball all four years of high school, earning three varsity letters on the hardwood.
Her best season came as a sophomore when she scored 132 points (5.5 ppg) and averaged 3.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.8 steals a game on a team that went 12-12.
This past winter she netted 96 points (4.0 ppg) while averaging 1.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 steals a game while helping the Lady Dutch post their best record (18-6) during her career. St. Marys also finished as the D-9 Class 4A runner-up to Punxsutawney for the third straight year.
In her new venture into track and field the past two years, Eckert has competed in the sprinting events and the long jump.
Eckert, who was a couple weeks of practice into her final track season when all sports were halted and schools closed due to the coronavirus, spoke about the current state of things.
“To me, this is an overall weird time. It feels like it’s not even real,” said Eckert. “It’s upsetting that it’s my senior year, and I might not be able to enjoy my last days of high school. I currently am in track season, and it makes me sad that I am unable to practice everyday with my teammates and run at meets.”
The PIAA still hasn’t made a final decision on the status of spring sports, issuing a statement Monday that all sports-related activities are still suspended at this time.
Outside of her athletics, Eckert is a two-year member of the National Honor Society. She said balancing her sports and other activities has never been a problem for her.
“Some nights I had to stay up late to do my school work, but I was usually able to get it done in time,” she said.
Eckert, the daughter of Scott and Michelle Eckert, is one of three Eckert siblings to be involved in sports. Older sister Hannah competed in volleyball and track in high school, while younger brother Nathan (a junior) plays soccer and tennis.
After graduation, Eckert plans to attend college and major in either speech pathology or elementary education. She is currently unsure about playing a sport in college.