PUNXSUTAWNEY — St. Marys lost a hard-fought game 4-3 to Ringgold in the opening round of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs at Kuntz Field Monday.
The Dutchmen got off to a quick start in the bottom half of the first, as Brandon Sicheri led the game off by reaching on a walk.
Sicheri then advanced to third on a pick-off attempt by Ringgold starting pitcher Ryan Varley that bounced past first base and into foul territory.
Later in the inning, Sicheri came in to score the game’s first run as Varley was called for a balk.
After the early run, the game turned into a pitchers’ duel between Varley and St. Marys starter Nate Beimel.
The game remained 1-0 into the sixth inning as both pitchers shut down the opposition’s offense.
Beimel exited the game after five innings on the mound after hitting the pitch limit.
The junior finished the game with five innings pitched, no runs allowed on two hits, while walking three and striking out 11.
St. Marys head coach AJ Meeker credited Beimel for giving his team a chance to win with a great performance on the mound.
“Nate (Beimel) pitched one hell of a ball game, he’s awesome,” Meeker said.
Varley also went five innings on the mound, surrendering one run on three hits and one walk and striking out eight.
Both teams took advantage offensively of the opposing starter exiting the game.
Ringgold got things started in the top of the sixth, as Varley singled and Luke Winterbottom reached on a hit by pitch.
Later in the inning, Bobby Boyer drove a pitch off the fence in center field for a two-RBI double to give the Rams their first lead of the game.
Ringgold added to their lead in the seventh, as Jake Mayer reached on a single, followed by a RBI double to right field from Chase Angotti.
Later in the inning, Varley tripled to right field, bringing Angotti in to score and giving the Rams a 4-1 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.
There was no quit on the St. Marys side, as the Dutchmen looked for a seventh-inning rally.
Hayden Tettis led the inning off by reaching on a walk, but the next two St. Marys batters were retired as Tettis remained at first with two outs.
Sicheri then drew a two-out walk, followed by a single to left from Jared Groll, bringing Tettis in to score and cutting the deficit to 4-2.
Nate Beimel followed with an RBI single through the right side to score Sicheri and the deficit was down to one.
With the tying run at third, Tim Beimel drove what appeared to be a game-tying hit to left, but Ringgold left fielder Dylan Wujcik went down to one knee to make the game-ending catch on the run.
The Dutchmen head coach said his team’s goal coming into the season was to reach the state playoffs and that goal was reached
Meeker noted after the game that he was proud of his team’s fight down to the final out.
“That right there was indicative of what our season was, we never gave up,” Meeker said.
The head coach said even when his team was down three runs, they didn’t think they were going to lose.
Meeker closed by saying he was grateful to coach the team and said they are a great group of kids.
