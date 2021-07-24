FAIRCHANCE — The St. Marys Minor League All-Stars softball team was bounced from the state tournament on Friday, losing 5-4 to Section 8 champions Lower Perkiomen.
St. Marys had the 4-1 lead before Lower Perkiomen scored four runs in the sixth and final inning via a walk-off single with two outs.
All nine Lower Perkiomen hits were singles, whereas St. Marys had 3-out-of-5 hits go for extra bases, including an Avery Stauffer solo shot in the top of the fifth inning.
St. Marys ended up being the away team and jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. Anna Lanzel — who was the second batter of the game — tripled to center and one batter later, Lanie Weisner singles to bring Lanzel in for the 1-0 lead.
Weisner would end up stealing second and third before coming home via an error to give St. Marys a 2-0 lead.
St. Marys made it a 3-0 lead after two innings, as Addie O’Dell led off the top of the second with a double to center off of Lower Perkiomen pitcher Nina Marsilio. O’Dell then stole third and came home on an error.
Lower Perkiomen would finally answer in the bottom of the fourth inning. Weisner was inside the circle for St. Marys for the first three innings before Violet Eckels took over in the fourth. A leadoff walk by Brynn Schultz, a single by Brielle Elmer and a walk by Siena Lewullis eventually loaded the bases, as an Ava Spear bases-loaded walk made it 3-1 St. Marys.
St. Marys answered right back in the top of the fifth with Stauffer’s home run to center field, giving St. Marys a 4-1 lead.
With Weisner back inside the circle in the bottom of the fifth, Lower Perkiomen was able to load the bases with no outs. But Weisner struck out Lyla Hunsburger and got Elmer to pop up to her before striking out Lewullis to end the threat.
After St. Marys couldn’t add anymore runs in the top of the sixth, Lower Perkiomen made a furious comeback to win the game, as they drew walks to load the bases with one out. That’s Fiona Keely hit a two-RBI single to cut the St. Marys lead to 4-3. A Brynn Schultz single tied things up at 4-4 as Weisner got Hunsburger to strike out.
But with two outs, an Elmer single plated Keely as Lower Perkiomen walked off with a 5-4 win.
Although a state title is out of play for St. Marys, they will play once again today in the consolation game at noon against Bullskin Township.
LOWER PERKIOMEN 5,
ST. MARYS 4
Score by innings
St. Marys 210 010 — 4
Perkiomen 000 104 — 5
* Two outs when winning run scored.
St. Marys—4
Avery Stauffer 3b 3111, Anna Lanzel ss 3110, Lanie Weisner p-2b-p 3111, Bella Dixon c 3010, Violet Eckels 2b-p-2b 2000, Ava Slinkosky 2b 1000, Mia Azzato cf 2000, Ava Keebler cf 1000, Addie O’Dell 1b 3110, Lexi Sarginger rf 1000, Anna Geci rf 1000, Lilah Forster lf 1000, Kara Fleming lf 1000. Totals: 25-4-5-2.
Lower Perkiomen—5
Ava Spear 2b 3001, Heather Caldwell ss 3110, Nina Marsilio p 2100, Lea Katits 1b 2110, Fiona Keely 3b 2112, Mia Fanaro 3b 0000, Brynn Schultz c 3121, Lyla Hunsburger cf 3000, Kayla Daly cf 1000, Brielle Elmer lf 4031, Siena Lewullis rf 2010. Totals: 26-5-9-5.
Errors: St. Marys 1, Lower Perkiomen 2. 2B: O’Dell. 3B: Lanzel. HR: Stauffer. SB: Weisner 2, Dixon, O’Dell.
Pitching
St. Marys: Lanie Weisner-4 2/3+ IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 12 SO; Violet Eckels-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Lower Perkiomen: Nina Marsilio-6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 11 SO.
Winning pitcher: Marsilio. Losing pitcher: Weisner.