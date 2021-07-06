PUNXSUTAWNEY — The St. Marys/Fox Township Minor League All-Stars softball team took down Punxsutawney 5-4 on Saturday to advance to the District 10 title game on Wednesday.
There were only five hits among both teams, with Punxsy getting just one — a two-out single by pitcher Bailey Hallman in the second inning.
St. Marys’ Lanie Weisner picked up the win inside the circle, allowing just the one Hallman hit while striking out 13 but also walking 15.
With St. Marys as the home team, Punxsy jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Idella Hawk and Kennedy Day both reached via walks. After Emma Martino also walked to load up the bases, Brynn Bodenhorn drew a walk to score Hawk for the 1-0 lead. Day would then make it 2-0 by scoring on a passed ball.
St. Marys would answer right back to tie things up at 2-2, as a Violet Eckles RBI single scored the second run.
St. Marys then took the lead in the bottom of the third inning. After Avery Stauffer drew a leadoff walk, she then made it to second on a bunt by Anna Lanzel and later stole third. A wild pitch then brought her home for the 3-2 lead.
Punxsy retook the lead in the top of the fifth 4-3 after a handful of walks and an error, with Day and Emma Martino crossing the plate.
But St. Marys would respond in the bottom half of the inning, scoring what would end up being the game tying and game winning runs. Stauffer led off with a single and made it to second on a Lanzel sac bunt. Both she and Bella Dixon would eventually cross the plate to give St. Marys a 5-4 lead and a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
With the win, St. Marys advances to the District 10 title game on Wednesday against Monday’s DuBois/Punxsutawney matchup.
ST. MARYS 5,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 4
Score by Innings
Punxsy 200 020 — 4
St. Marys 201 02x — 5
Punxsutawney—4
Bailey Hallman p 3010, Idella Hawk ss 2100, Maddie Mibroda 1b 4000, Kennedy Day 3b 2200, Emma Martino c 0100, Brynn Bodenhorn rf 1001, Harbor Neal rf 1000, Lenyx Noerr lf 1000, Ally Manners lf 0000, Ellie Hinds 2b 2000, Geneva Stamler cf 0000. Totals: 16-4-1-1.
St. Marys—5
Avery Stauffer 3b 2210, Anna Lanzel ss 1110, Bella Dixon c 2210, Lanie Weisner p 2000, Violet Eckels 2b 1011, Addi O’Dell 1b 3000, Anna Geci rf 1000, Alexis Sarginger rf 1000, Kara Fleming lf 1000, Lilah Forester lf 1000, Mia Azzato cf 1000, Avah Slinkosky cf 1000. Totals: 17-5-4-1.
Errors: Punxsy 0, St. Marys 2. LOB: Punxsy 9, St. Marys 4. SAC: Lanzel, Weisner. SB: Martino, Day, Hallman, Hawk; Azzato, Lanzel 3, Dixon, Stauffer.
Pitching
Punxsy: Bailey Hallman-5 IP, 4 H 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO.
St. Marys: Lanie Weisner-6 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 15 BB, 13 SO.
Winning pitcher: Weisner. Losing pitcher: Hallman.