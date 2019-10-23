The St. Marys girls tennis team made history Tuesday as it became the first Lady Dutch squad to ever win a match in PIAA Class AA Team Tournament, which is now in its 20th year of existence.
That historic victory, a tough 3-2 triumph against District 7 third-place finisher Beaver, occurred at the Oxford North Athletic Club in Wexford. And, the Lady Dutch secured the win on the strength of its three underclassmen singles players — Samantha Hayes, Lilia Lion and Davan Lion. The match was originally scheduled to be played at DuBois Area High School but was moved indoors because of rain.
The Lady Dutch’s victory goes well beyond just its school history though, as District 9 has endured through a rough stretch in team event. Tuesday’s victory as D-9 first in the team event event since 2002, when Elk County Catholic bested D-5 champ Bedford by a 3-2 score. It’s also D-9 first-ever win against a WPIAL opponent in the state tourney.
District 9 is now 4-19 all-time in the Class AA team event, with ECC also winning first round matches against D-5 champ Windber in 2000 (3-2) and 2--1 (4-1). The district has no wins in the Class 3A event when its teams have competed in that classification.
Since ECC’s win in 2002, District 9 had lost 17 straight matches in the team tourney, starting with a setback by ECC in the ’02 quarterfinals.
Tuesday also marked the first time since 2005 that a District 9 squad even won an individual match — with ECC falling 4-1 to Quaker Valley that year. Elk County also lost 4-1 to Quaker Valley in 2004, when the current 16-year of D-9 and D-7 being matched up in the opening round begin.
St. Marys, the five-time reigning District 9 champs, had lost the previous four years in the first round by a combined score of 20-0 to Beaver (2015), Neshannock (2016) and Sewickley Academy (2018-19). Sewickley won the state title a year ago.
All those years of frustration ended Tuesday, as Hayes and the Lion sisters helped punch the Lady Dutch’s ticket to Hershey Friday for the state quarterfinals.
Hayes came away with a 6-2, 6-0 victory against Anna blum at No. 1 singles, while Davan Lion notched a 6-2, 6-1 victory at third singles.
Beaver captured both doubles contests.
The duo of Fiona Rubino-Lily Pruszenski topped the Lady Dutch’s Brooke Henry and Lydia Ehrensberger, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 1 singles, while Ella Peluso amd Cindy Lui upended Rachel Fleming and Kylie Williams, 6-1, 6-0 at second doubles.
Those outcomes left the match knotted at 2-2, with the No. 2 singles match between Lilia Lion and Olivia Rabak still on the court. And, it was Lion who pulled out the hard-fought 7-5, 6-3 win to give St. Marys its historic victory.
St. Marys will now battle District 3 champ Lancaster Catholic in the state quarterfinals Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Hershey Racquet Club.