ST. MARYS — It’s often said in sports that records go out the window when rivals playe each other, and Wednesday’s girls soccer matchup between cross-town foes Elk County Catholic and St. Marys proved to be another prime example of that.
The host Lady Dutch entered the game with a 3-1 record, while ECC was 1-3, but the two teams played a down-to-the-wire contest that St. Marys pulled out 2-1.
Both teams scored in the opening six minutes, with the decisive goal coming off the right foot of St. Marys’ Jenna Mazzaferro just past the 19-minute mark. From there, the two rivals played 60-plus minutes of scoreless soccer that saw the Lady Dutch have the better scoring opportunities.
However, ECC’s defense did a great job packing the box when under pressure to help keep as many shots getting to keeper Allison Geci, who recorded nine saves when the ball did get through.
That defensive effort by ECC saw the Lady Crusaders fend off 13 of 14 corner kicks in the game. St. Marys scored off a corner early in the game but struggled to get shots on those set pieces after that.
At one point in the first half, St. Marys had four corners in rapid succession in just over a minute and failed to record a shot as ECC either deflected those corners out of play or cleared them from the box.
“We knew ECC was going to come out strong, and that’s what they did,” said St. Marys coach Sam Zimmerman. “They kept it close the whole game. We were setting everything up, we just couldn’t finish it.
“We look forward to playing them again, and we’re hoping we bring more intensity the next time.”
St. Marys came out strong at the opening whistle and wasted little time pressuring the ECC net as Carlee Ginther fired a shot on goal that was stopped by Geci just 1:08 into the game.
The Lady Dutch kept the pressure on after the save and quickly earned a corner kick just over a minute later. Gianna Surra bent a perfect ball into the box that nearly found its way into the net but clanged off the front of the near post.
The ball bounced out into the middle of the box where Ginther settled it. She fired a shot that was blocked by Geci, then pounced on the rebound and didn’t miss the second time as she buried the ball into the back of the net to put the Lady Dutch up 1-0 just 2:33 into the game.
Elk County countered just under four minutes later when Rylie Belsole scored on a direct kick from outside the box on the right side. Belsole blasted a shot that got over top Eckels and found the far left side of the net to knot things at 1-1 at the 6:15 mark.
Shots came at a premium from there in the first half though.
Geci made a sprawling save on a shot by Ginther in the 14th minute, while Eckels denied an ECC shot two minutes later. St. Marys finally broke through just before the midway point of the half when Mazzaferro ran onto a pass in the box and fired a shot on the run into the far side of the net to make it 2-1.
The score remained 2-1 at the half.
The second half went much like the final 20 minutes of the first, with the defenses and goalkeepers controlling the action.
Eckels made the first big save of the second half when she stopped another direcy kick attempt from Belsole. That proved to be one of just two shots in the second half for the Lady Crusaders. Eckels finished with four saves.
On the other end, Geci made four of her nine saves in the final 40 minutes while St. Marys also had a couple shots be just off the mark after the break. Three of those saves came in the final six minutes.
She turned away a long shot by Izzy Catalone from the left side of the box in the 75th minute, then denied a pair of shots from Kyla Johnson from the right side in the final four minutes to keep it a one-goal game.
“Our defense played really well for us today,” said ECC coach Michaela Cashmer. Katie (Petrosky) played a really good game, and Alli (Geci) had some good saves. We just needed to generate a couple more opportunities, but Rylie (Belsole) had a really good shot for our first goal. We just need to create more scoring opportunities.
“This is always a good game (ECC-St. Marys), and they (players) are all friends. Sam and I played together in high school (at ECC) too, so it was a fun game to play.”
St. Marys (4-1) travels to Kane Monday, while ECC (1-4) hosts Kane on Tuesday.’
ST. MARYS 2,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 1
Score by Halves
ECC 1 0 — 1
St. Marys 2 0 — 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
SM—Carlee Ginther, 2:33.
ECC—Rylie belsole (direct kick), 6:15.
SM—Jenna Mazzaferro, 19:14.
Statistics
Shots: ECC 6, St. Marys 16. Saves: ECC 9 (Allison Geci), St. Marys 4 (Olivia Eckels). Corner Kicks: ECC 1, St. Marys 14.