DuBOIS — In a game ruled largely by defense, the St. Marys girls basketball team used its depth to pull away in the second half Tuesday night at DuBois to come away with a 51-33 victory to remain undefeated in District 9 League play.
Both teams struggled with turnovers in the first half, which led to a low-scoring game that saw St. Marys take a 20-13 lead into halftime. DuBois actually had more first-half turnovers (17) than it did points while forcing the Lady Dutch into 10 first-half miscues.
St. Marys (9-1, 3-0 D-9 League) was the team that got its offense going after the break, outscoring DuBois 18-6 in the third quarter. The Lady Dutch used a 12-0 run at one point late in the quarter to push their lead to 21 points (38-17) before DuBois’ Saige Weible scored in the closing seconds to make it 38-19 after three quarters.
DuBois, which went mainly with a man-to-man defense after playing zone most of the season, had one more push left in the fourth. The Lady Beavers opened the final quarter on a 12-3 run to get back within 10 points (41-31) with 2:49 remaining. Weible, Olivia Johnson and Abby Guiher all had four points in that spurt.
DuBois (5-4, 0-3 D-9 League) could get no closer though, as St. Marys’ Megan Quesenberry and Kaylee Muccio hit 3-pointers around a hoop by Weible to put the Lady Dutch back up 14 points (47-33) before eventually winning by 18 points.
Muccio led all scorers with 17 points, while Quesenberry came off the bench to add 13 as part of an overall balanced scoring attack that saw the St. Marys starters score 29 and its five reserves combined for 22 points. Kyla Johnson added eight points off the bench.
Conversely, DuBois got 0 points from its eight reserves who played. Johnson led the Lady Beaver starters with 11 points, while Weible had 10 points and nine rebounds. Guiher added nine points.
“We’re still looking for our defense to create our offense, and then need to let out shots come as far as what they (defense) gives us,” said St. Marys coach Leona Hoohuli. “I thought we were patient but also in attack mode trying to push the ball where we could. getting the defense going is always a big key for us.
“I thought Kaylee did a nice job inside for us. Because we’re small (rebounding) is a big emphasis for us, so we have do our best to get them off the boards. It’s not an easy task because they have the big girl inside.”
Guiher opened the scoring with a 3-pointer as the home team held the lead past the halfway mark of the first period 5-2. St. Marys then used its defensive pressure to create a couple turnover that resulted in some easy hoops as part of an 8-0 spurt that put the Lady Dutch up 10-5 with 2:04 left in the quarter.
Muccio had half those points, including a 3-pointer, while Kyla Johnson and Samantha Hayes added hoops.
Olivia Johnson ended the Lady Dutch run with a basket with just over a minute remaining, but Quesenberry scored with 24 seconds in the clock to give her team a 12-7 lead after one.
Points were even harder to come by for both teams in the second quarter.
St. Marys scored the first six on a pair of Muccio baskets and one from Quesenberry to build an 11-point leaad at 18-7 with 5:46 left in the half.
However, Sty. Marys just two more points from there as DuBois closed the half on a 6-2 spurt to make it a 20-13 game at the break. Weible had two buckets during that stretch, while Olivia Johnson scored just before the buzzer to pull the Lady Beavers within seven points.
While DuBois’ man-to-man defense helped keep St. Marys in check through two quarters, it may have been the undoing in the second half as a deeper Lady Dutch squad pulled away from a tired-looking DuBois team in the third quarter.
“We always want to come out in the third quarter strong still, because in the past we had a tendency to come out sluggish,” said Hoohuli. “We’re trying to keep the energy going.”
Six different St. Marys players scored in the third, with Kyla Johnson leading the way with six of her eight points, to help the Lady Dutch build what looked to be a commanding 19-point lead at 38-19.
That wasn’t the case, as DuBois battled back thanks to the trio of Johnson, Weible and Guiher. The three could only do so much though, as the 19-point deficit entering the fourth proved too much to overcome. And, the big 3-pointers by Quesenberry and Muccio in the final three minutes assured that was the case.
“I thought this was the best defensive man game we’ve played this year, because we’ve relying mostly on zone defenses,” said DuBois coach Keith Kriner. “We gassed a little bit (in 2nd half), but we worked really hard on our man defense this past week.
“We told them we could play with these guys, and we could. We also told them we outsized them inside, so we needed to get he ball inside to our bigs. I thought we did that fairly affectively, but we have to finish more. I don’t know how many bunnies we missed, but we need to make layups, and that’s all there is to it.
“We also still have to rebound better and aren’t crashing the boards as hard as we can. But overall, I wasn’t mad or upset. They played a heck of a game ... we just got tired there at the end.”
Both teams are off until Saturday when St. Marys hosts cross-town rival Elk County Catholic and DuBois welcomes Warren as part of a girls-boys doubleheader.