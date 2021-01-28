PORT ALLEGANY — The St. Marys girls basketball team used a strong third-quarter push and decided advantage at the foul line to upend host Port Allegany, 43-35, Wednesday night to make it two wins in two games to open the season.
The Lady Gators jumped out to an 11-6 lead after one quarter, but St. Marys responded with a 13-7 second quarter to take a slim one-point lead (19-18) into halftime. The Lady Dutch then grabbed control of the game in the third as they outscored Port 12-4 to push their lead to 31-22. That nine-point deficit proved too much for the Lady Gators to overcome.
Senior Kyla Johnson spearheaded the Lady Dutch’s third-quarter run a she scored six of her 11 points in the period. She was one of three St. marys players in double figures on the night.
Jayssa Snelick gave St. Marys a big boots off the bench with 11 points, while Isabelle Caskey had 10. Samantha Hayes added eight points. Hayes (4 of 5) and Caskey (4 of 4) led a strong nigh at the foul line for the Lady Dutch, who made 10 of 13 overall compared to just 2 of 4 for the Lady Gators.
St. Marys also held Port’s Bree Garzel to 13 points, eight of which came in the fourth after the Lady Dutch had gained control of the game.
The Lady Dutch won the JV game 34-7, with Emma gavazzi (13) and Izzy Catalone (11) both scoring in double digits.
St. Marys returns to action tonight at Austin.
ST. MARYS 43,
PORT ALLEGANY 35
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 6 13 12 12 — 43
Port 11 7 4 13 — 35
St. Marys—43
Jade Lindemuth 1 0-0 2, Kyla Johnson 5 1-2 11, Maura Caskey 0 0-0 0, Samantha Hayes 2 4-5 8, Isabelle Caskey 3 4-4 10, Abigail Erich 0 0-0 0, Jayssa Snelick 5 0-0 11, Izzy Catalone 0 0-0 0, Olivia Eckels 0 0-0 0, Emma Gavazzi 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 10-13 43.
Port Allegany—35
Gracie Archer 3 0-2 7, Evin Stauffer 1 2-2 4, Bree Garzel 5 0-0 13, Brielle Budd 2 0-0 4, Jade Evens 3 0-0 7, Thea Petruzzi 0 0-0 0, Leigha Nelson 0 0-0 0, Kayleigh Dowell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 2-4 35.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 1 (Snelick), Port 5 (Archer, Garzel 3, Evens).
Coudersport 47,
Elk Co. Catholic 37
ST. MARYS — The Coudersport girls basketball team upended host Elk County Catholic, 47-37, Wednesday night.
The first half was closely contested, with the Lady Falcons holding a 20-18 lead at the break before slowly pulling away from the Lady Crusaders. Coudy won the third 12-6 before winning final eight minutes 16-13 to come away with a 10-point victory.
Freshman Sydney Alexander led ECC with 16 points, while Lucy Klawuhn added seven.
The Lady Crusaders host Cameron County in a varsity-only game Saturday at 1 p.m.
COUDERSPORT 47,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 37
Score by Quarters
Coudy 8 12 11 16 — 47
ECC 9 9 6 13 — 37
Coudersport—47
Sa. Myers 0 0-0 0, Porterfeld 2 0-0 6, Frame 8 0-0 17, E. Chambers 0 0-0 0, S. Chambers 5 2-4 12, Si. Myers 0 0-0 0, Page 5 0-0 10, Rigas 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 2-6 47.
Elk County Catholic—37
Gabby Weisner 2 0-1 4, Lucy Klawuhn 3 0-0 7, Tami Geci 2 0-0 4, Sydney Alexander 6 2-2 16, Tori Newton 3 0-0 6, Brooke Bauer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 2-3 37.
Three-pointers: Coudy 3 (Porterfield 2, Frame), ECC 3 (Klawuhn, Alexander 2).