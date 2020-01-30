DuBOIS — The DuBois gymnastics team put together its best performance of the season Wednesday on Senior Night, but it still wasn’t quite enough to best visiting St. Marys, as the Lady Dutch came away with a 123.275-121.125 victory.
St. Marys (5-2) was powered by the duo of Davan Lion and Therese Guido, who finished first and second, respectively, in the all-around.
Lion dominated the meet, sweeping all four individual events en route to winning the all-around with a 34.700. Her best score came on beam, where she posted an 8.950. She also had an 8.850 on floor, 8.700 on vault and 8.200 on bars.
Guido finished second behind Lion on vault (8.600), bars (7.650) and floor (8.650). She added a fourth on beam (7.770) as part of her runner-up finish in the all-around (32.600).
The duo were the lone St. Marys gymnasts to compete in all four events in the meet.
Anna Mattivi added a fifth place on vault (8.150) and ninth on bars (3.650), while Grace Mattivi was sixth on floor (7.950) and eighth on vault (7.900).
Teammates Bella Field and Gina Salvaggio also collected a pair of Top 9 finishes. Field placed seventh on bars (5.650) and eighth on beam (6.150). Salvaggio was eighth on floor (7.900) and ninth on beam (5.925).
Lauren Mosier placed fifth place on bars (6.650) in her lone event. Anna Lundin chipped in a seventh on beam (6.250) and Danielle Rolley a ninth on floor (7.550).
DuBois, which honored its lone senior Shana Vansteenberg before the meet, was led by the duo of Morgan Allman and Savanah Morelli.
Allman captured a pair of runner-up finishes on vault (8.600) and beam (8.025) as part of a third-place finish in the all-around (31.925). She also was third on floor (8.450) and fourth on bars (6.850).
Morelli was right behind her teammate in the all-around, posting a 31.775 to finish fourth. She was third on vault (8.500), bars (7.375) and beam (7.900) and fourth on floor (8.000).
DuBois also had the next four girls in the all-around in Madee Finalle (5th, 29.875), Morgan Bojalad (6th, 26.650) and Sara Werner (7th, 20.500) and Vansteenberg (8th, 20.500).
Finalle’s best finish was a fourth on vault (8.300). She also was fifth on beam (7.500), sixth on bars (6.175) and seventh on floor (7.900).
As for Bojalad, she finished fifth on floor (8.000), seventh on vault (8.000) and eighth on bars (4.900). Werner collected a trio of sixth-place finishes on vault (8.000), beam (6.600) and floor (7.950).
Vansteenberg’s lone Top 9 finish was a ninth on vault (7.850) in her final home meet.
St. Marys beat DuBois, 121.275-90.4, in their first meeting on Dec. 16.
“St. Marys has a nice team and a couple good girls, and I’m very proud of them,” said DuBois coach Nicole Finalle about her team’s performance. “Our girls have been working very hard, and our team score and individual scores keep going up. And, Shana competed in all the events tonight, which was good for her being Senior Night.
“We’ve qualified for states (as team) now and are hitting our peak at the right time. Hopefully, it continues to go up a little more.”
DuBois (1-6) is back in action feb. 6 at Ridgway. St. Marys hosts Altoona Saturday at noon.