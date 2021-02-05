ST. MARYS — The St. Marys gymnastics team placed at least three athletes in the Top 4 in all four individual events Wednesday against visiting DuBois in a 128.050-120.300 victory against the Lady Beavers.
Davan Lion the way for the Lady Dutch (1-1) as she collected first-place honors in all four events on her way to winning the all-around by nearly two points over teammate Therese Guido, 34.85-32.90.
The pair actually tied for first on vault with scores of 8.8. Lion won the other three events outright, posting identical scores of 8.8 on beam and floor. She finished with an 8.3 on beam. Guido added third-place finishes on bars (7.300), beam (8.4) and floor (8.4).
Lauren Mosier captured a second on vault (8.60) and also was fourth on floor en route to a fourth-place finish in the all-around (31.000), while Maddy Wittman tied for third on vault with an 8.3.
“The girls are slowly coming around into a conditioned state and getting back into performing,” said St. Marys coach Irene Holjencin. “We’re still rough around the edges at some points, but overall we are very pleased with how well the girls are doing and are very proud of them for putting forth their best efforts in a not so normal season.”
DuBois was led senior Meriele DeCicco, who finished third in the all-around with a 32.70. She finished second on beam (8.6) and floor (8.6) and tied for third on vault (8.3) and bars (7.3).
Lady Beaver Savanah Morelli was second on bars (8.1) and fourth on beam (8.35) in her only two events, while Madee Finalle and Mya Jones tied for third on vault with 8.3s. Jones added a fourth on bars (6.95) and was fifth in the all-around with a 30.950.
Both teams’ next meet is home against Bellefonte. DuBois hosts the lady red raiders on Saturday, while St. Marys welcomes them on Wednesday. The Lady Dutch’s scheduled meet on Saturday against Altoona has been canceled.