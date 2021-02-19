WEDNESDAY — Powered by another record-setting night by junior Davan Lion and strong showing from senior Therese Guido, the St. Marys gymnastics team beat host DuBois, 128.350-116.6, in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Lion broke her own school record in all-around for a third time this season, finishing with a 35.200 after collecting three wins and a second place in the four individual events.
Lion won the bars (8.425), beam (9.025) and floor (9.075) and finished to Guido on the vault by a slim 8.700-8.675 margin. Guido finished second to Lion on beam (8.500) and was third on both bars (7.500) and floor (8.900).
Teammate Maddy Wittman was third on vault (8.575) and fifth on beam (7.025) en route to a fifth-place finish in the all-around (30.175). Bella Field added a fourth on beam (7.200), while Danielle Rolley added fifths on vault (8.450) and floor (8.000) and Anna Mattivi a fifth on vault (8.450).
The team did extremely well," said St. Marys coach Irene Holjencin. "St. Marys has been out of the gym without practice since Saturday, and it did not show. The girls were all pretty much on with their routines for the most part, so we were pleasantly surprised when we heard the outcome and the team score."
DuBois was led by senior Meriele DeCicco, who collected a pair of runner-up finishes to Lion on bar (8.100) and floor (9.050). She also was fourth on vault (8.525) to help come away with third in the all-around (31.800).
Lady Beaver freshman Mya Jones placed fourth in the all-around (31.375), posting a third on beam (7.225) and fourths on bars (7.400) and floor (8.500) en route to that finish.
DuBois' only other top five individual finish came from senior Kaden Vansteenburg on bars (6.725).
Both teams with host parts of the Central Penn League Championships next week, with the four teams competing split into two sites due to capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19.
St. Marys will host Ridgway Tuesday in the first part of the meet, while DuBois hosts Bellefonte on Wednesday in the second part. Awards will be announced and given out on Wednesday at DuBois.