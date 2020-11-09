HERSHEY — The St. Marys senior duo of Samantha Hayes and Brianna Grotzinger are no strangers when it comes to the PIAA Class 2A Cross Country Championships, having competed at states a combined seven times.
The pair made one final trip to Hershey Saturday and closed out their high school cross country careers in style by winning medals together with Top 20 finishes. They also helped lead the Lady Dutch to a fifth place in the team standings — the school’s highest finish ever as a team.
The PIAA medal was the third in Hayes’ standout career and the first for Grotzinger, who saw a dramatic jump in the standings from her previous three trips to Hershey. It marked the first time since 2016 that St. Marys had two runners win medals. That year, Michelle Bauer and Amanda Foster finished 17th and 19th, respectively, in Class 2A.
Hayes and Grotzinger were the lone girls from the Tri-County Area to land a medal this year, regardless of classification.
This year’s championships certainly had a different look to them, as fewer runners than normal qualified for the state meet because of COVID-19 precautions.
Each classification was also divided up into four races to limit individual race sizes. The team qualifiers ran separate from the individual qualifiers and the results were merged at the end for each classification to determine the final order.
Those changes did little to affect the performances of Hayes and Grotzinger on an unusually warm day for the state championships.
Hayes crossed the line in 20:34 to place 13th — the best finish of her career in Hershey. The senior was 16th as a sophomore in her first appearance in Hershey before placing 20th a year ago.
Grotzinger was not all that far behind, finishing 19th with a time of 20:47 to secure her first piece of state hardware. Grotzinger’s jump into the medals had to be one of the biggest improvements by any runner in Hershey, as she previously placed 132nd as a freshman, 86th as a sophomore and 156th a year ago as a junior.
St. Marys had two others runners — senior Kyla Johnson (22:44, 74th) and freshman Kelsie Bellotti (24:03, 95th) — finish in the Top 100 as the Lady Dutch posted a team score of 148 to place fifth out of 11 teams. St. Marys was eighth as a team a year ago. The Lady Dutch’s best finish as a squad was seventh (out of 19 teams) in 2017 when Grotzinger competed as a freshman.
Warrior Run captured the Class 2A team crown with an impressive score of 40, besting runner-up Central Cambria (77) by 37 points.
Other runners to compete on the day for the Lady Dutch were sophomore Izzy Catalone (25:54, 112th), junior Madison Blythe (26:54, 115) and freshman Maura Caskey (27:33, 120th).
“The St. Marys High School girls put their skills of running in the bubble this season to the test,” said St. Marys coach Stan Foster. “The state championship had a COVID-19 mitigation plan in place that reduced the number of total competitors, released the races in waves and reported their final places by time all while limiting the number of spectators along the course and the length of time both athlete and spectator could be on or near the course.
“This posed some mental toughness for the runners and that discipline was challenged a bit more for us northerners by having temperatures in the 60s. Thank you for all that allowed us to have a full season, even modified we appreciated the opportunity to compete.”
Four other area underclassmen girls — Elk County Catholic’s Sophia Bille and the DuBois trio of Morgan Roemer, Julia Wirths and Morgan King — also competed in Hershey Saturday.
Bille, a freshman, headlined that group and finished 38th in the Class A race with a time of 22:08.
Roemer, also a freshman, placed 44th in Class 3A, running 20:52 in her first trip to Hershey. Sophomore teammate Julia Wirths (22:20) was 78th, with freshman King crossing the line in 101st at 25:54.
District 9 had four other girls bring home medals on the day as well.
Bradford freshman Korie Dixon (19:49) posted a fourth-place finish in Class 2A — giving D-9 three medalists in that classification — while the trio of Smethport junior Jenna Gregory (20:49, 8th), Northern Potter junior Courtney Martin (21:13, 12th) and North Clarion senior Rachel Bauer (21:42, 24th) all medaled in Class A.
North Clarion finished fourth as a team in Class A with a score of 104. Penns Valley was the Class A champ with a 37.
Shenango senior Carmen Medvit won the Class A gold medal with a time of 20:16, while Blue Mountain junior Olivia Haas won the Class 2A race with a strong time of 18:56. The top girls time overall came from Class 3A champion Caryn Rippey, a junior from Moon.