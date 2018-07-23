ORANGE, Conn. — The St. Marys Junior League All-Star softball team ran its record to 2-1 in pool play at the East Region Tournament with a dominating 12-3 victory against New Jersey Sunday afternoon.
St. Marys scored early and often, pounding out 15 hits on its way to scoring in five of its seven at-bats. The Pennsylvania state champs used a big push in the middle of the game — scoring twice in the second and third before plating five runs in the fourth to seize control of the game.
Morgan Wolf, Kendall Young and Joey Forster each went 3-for-4 to lead the St. Marys offense. Wolf and Forster each hit doubles, while Young blasted a two-run homer to cap the huge five-run fourth to account for both her RBIs. Forster also had two RBIs.
All that offense proved to be more than enough for the duo of Young and Forster in the circle. St. Marys has ridden the right arm of Young throughout All-Star play, but Sunday’s big lead afforded St. Marys the chance to rest its ace.
Young went the first three innings, allowing no runs and one hit while striking out seven and walking one. Forster went the final four innings to pick up the win in relief. She gave up three earned runs on five hits while striking out one and walking two.
With the win, St. Marys moved into second place in the Mid-Atlantic Pool of the region tourney with its 2-1 record. New York, which edged St. Marys 3-2 on Friday, has secured first place with a 4-0 mark.
After Young struck out the side in the top of the first, St. Marys went on top with a run in the bottom half.
Wolf drew a leadoff walk and later scored on an error to make it 1-0.
St. Marys added to that lead in the second as Janelle Krug and Lindsey Reiter drew back-to-back one-out walks and each later scored on wild pitches to heir team up 3-0.
The top of the third saw St. Marys tack on two more runs to push its lead to 5-0.
Young jump-started the inning with a two-out single. Caitlyn Vollmer followed with a base hit of her own and went to second on an error that also allowed Young to score.
Forster made it three singles in a row for St. Marys before Vollmer stole home to cap the inning.
St. Marys then all but put the game away with its five-run top of the fourth.
Lauren Mosier got things started with a leadoff single, while Ava Buzard was hit by a pitch. Wolf followed with a double to left field to plate Mosier before she and Buzard also scored on an error.
Olivia Eckels then singled ahead of Young’s two-run blast that put St. Marys up 10-0.
New Jersey finally found the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth against Forster on an one-out RBI double by Tori Lipka. Forster limited the damage there though, recording back-to-back outs to strand Lipka at third.
New Jersey added two more runs in the fifth, but that’s as close as it got as Forster and her defense did the rest over the final two innings. She retired the side in order in the sixth, then stranded two runners in scoring position to end the game in the seventh.
As for St. Marys, it scored its final two runs in the sixth on a two-run double by Forster. Young and Vollmer each singled to be on board to score on that extra-base hit. Vollmer finished with two hits, as did Eckels.
St. Marys wraps up pool play today at 9 a.m. against Delaware, then awaits its opponent in the playoff portion of the event on Tuesday. Those matchups are based on seeds from pool-play action.
