ORANGE, Conn. — The St. Marys Junior League All-Stars saw their run at the East Regional come to an end with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of New York Wednesday.
The loss marked the second season in a row the St. Marys Juniors have seen its season come to an end with a loss to New York at the regional.
St. Marys had defeated New York 5-4 in the pool play portion of the tournament Saturday, as Wednesday’s loss was its first of the tournament.
New York went on to defeat Delaware 4-1 in Game 1 of a best-of-three championship series later in the day Wednesday, as Game 2 of the series will be played today at 9 a.m. with the if-necessary game to follow.
In Wednesday’s contest, New York broke a scoreless tie in the top of the third with a two-out RBI single after a crucial error kept the inning going.
New York doubled its lead in the fifth inning on a solo home run.
St. Marys got on the board in the sixth inning when Lindsay Reiter led off with a single to right before Kara Hanslovan doubled to center field to put runners on second and third with nobody out.
Kendall Young followed by hitting a sacrifice fly to center field as Reiter came in to score on the play while Hanslovan moved up to third.
Emily Mourer followed with a single to center as Hanslovan attempted to score the game-tying run, but was thrown out at home by the center fielder on the play as New York preserved its one-run lead.
St. Marys was unable to get anything going in the seventh as it was retired in order and suffered the 2-1 loss to put an end to its strong season.
The Pennsylvania champs finished with just five hits in the game, as Reiter was 2-for-3 with a pair of singles, Hanslovan and Sydney Alexander each had doubles and Mourer added a single.
Young pitched a complete game in the circle, allowing two runs, one earned on five hits and no walks while striking out seven and allowing one home run.