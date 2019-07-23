ORANGE, Conn. — The St. Marys Junior League All-Star softball team knocked off Delaware, 11-8, Monday morning to complete pool play 3-0 and earn the Mid-Atlantic No. 1 seed for the single-elimination portion of the East Regional Tournament.
Both teams entered the matchup 2-0 in the Mid-Atlantic pool and battled back and forth in the early innings. St. Marys used a five-run bottom of the third to take a 7-3 lead, only to see Delaware respond with a four-run top of the fourth to pull even.
St. Mary countered with a three-run bottom of the fourth to take take the lead for good at 10-7. St. Marys then turned to Kendall Young on the mound in the fifth, as she relieved starter Shannon Kaiser who got the “W.” Young allowed one unearned run on three hits in three innings of work. She struck out three.
With pool play over, the tourney switches to single-elimination today with all eight teams still playing — four each from the Mid-Atlantic and New England pools.
St. Marys battles Rhode Island, the No. 4 seed from the New England pool, today at 9 a.m. Rhode Island went 0-3 in pool play.
The other matchups have Connecticut (New England No. 1, 3-0) vs. New Jersey (Mid-Atlantic No. 4, 0-3) at 11:30 a.m.; Delaware (M-A No. 2, 2-1) vs. Maine (Host) (NE No. 3, 1-2) at 2 p.m. and Massachusetts (NE No. 2, 2-1) vs. New York (NE No. 3, 1-2).
The winners will play on Wednesday, with the Best-of-3 championship series beginning that day. The second championship game, and if-necessary contest, will be held on Thursday to close out the tournament.
As for Monday, Delaware jumped out to the quick lead with a pair of runs on two hits and a walk in the top of the first against Kaiser.
St. Marys answered right back in the bottom half of the inning as Lindsey Reiter hit a leadoff single before scoring on Young’s two-run homer to left-center field.
Delaware went back on top with a run in the third before St. Marys exploded for five runs in the bottom of the inning.
Reiter and Young got things started with a walk and single, respectively. Kara Hanslovan followed with a single of her own to score Reiter to tie the game.
After a strikeout, Emily Mourer walked to load the bases. Sydney Alexander then smacked a two-run single, while Olivia Eckels ripped a two-run double to quickly make it 7-3 after three innings.
Delaware came right back with four runs in the fourth to pull even at 7-7. Delaware had four hits in the inning, including three doubles.
The see-saw affair continued in the bottom of the fourth as St. Marys regained the lead, pushing three more runs across the plate.
Reiter once again started the rally with a leadoff single. She went to second on a Young groundout and scored when Hanslovan reached on an error. Kaiser then reached on another Delaware error before both girls came home on a clutch two-out, two-run single by Alexander.
Young took the circle in the fifth and kept Delaware off the scoreboard in the fifth and sixth innings.
St. Marys scored its final run in the sixth when Kaiser hit a leadoff single and later scored to make it 11-7.
Delaware pushed an unearned run across in the seventh against Young, but it proved to be too little, too late as St. Marys finished off the victory to remain undefeated.