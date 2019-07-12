BERWICK — The St. Marys Junior League softball all-stars rallied to score eight runs in the fifth and sixth innings to defeat Fairchance 10-8 on Thursday in the opening game of the state tournament in Berwick.
The game was a rematch of last year’s title game, which saw St. Marys down Fairchance 5-3.
This time, Fairchance took a 6-0 lead after the first two innings, led by a two-run triple.
St. Marys starting chipping away at the lead in the top of the fourth, as Kendall Young singled, before coming home on a two-run blast by Julia Jones to make it 6-2.
Fairchance scored a run in the bottom of the fourth to go back up 7-2.
St. Marys’ bats were fully warmed up by the top of the fifth, thanks to a three-run homer from Kara Hanslovan and an RBI single from Young.
That cut the lead to 7-6 in favor of Fairchance.
St. Marys finally went ahead in the top of the sixth inning, taking advantage of two errors to score two runs. Emma Sorg and Olivia Eckels eazch plated a run in the frame to give St. Marys a 10-7 lead.
Fairchance scored one final run in the bottom of the seventh, but Young got a game-ending strikeout to set the final.
Young finished the game with six strikeouts. At the plate she was 2-for-3 with an RBI and one run scored.
Eckels finished with two hits and an RBI, as did Jianna Gerg. Shannon Kaiser and Gerg each scored two runs.
St. Marys plays Pittston tonight at 7 p.m. in the winner’s bracket.