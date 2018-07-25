ORANGE, Conn. — The St. Marys Junior League All-Stars defeated Massachusetts 10-0 in five innings to advance to the semifinal round of the East Region Tournament Tuesday.
St. Marys took control of the game early with three runs in the bottom of the first.
Morgan Wolf opened the game with a triple, as Olivia Eckels reached on a bunt single to score Wolf for the game’s first run.
Kendall Young followed with a walk, as Caitlyn Vollmer later drove in Eckels and Young on a double.
After being held scoreless in the second, St. Marys double their lead with three more runs in the the third.
Young got the inning started with a single, as pinch runner Emma Sorg later scored on an error.
Joey Forster walked and came around to score on a single by Lindsey Reiter, while Janelle Krug reached on a bunt single and scored on a sacrifice by Lauren Mosier.
In the fourth, Wolf singled and Eckels walked with no outs, as both runners later scored on a double by Forster.
In the fifth Reiter singled and scored on a single by Wolf, while Sorg was hit by a pitch and scored on a passed ball to reach the ten-run limit.
On the mound, Young allowed just two hits to secure the win while striking out six and only walking one.
St. Marys will now face New York in the semifinal round today at 9 a.m. in a rematch of their first game of the pool play portion of the tournament.
In their first meeting at the tournament, New York edged St. Marys for a 3-2 win.
