ORANGE, Conn. — The St. Marys Junior League All-Star softball team finds itself one win from playing for the East Regional title, but a familiar foe stands in the way for the Pennsylvania state champs to remain undefeated and reach the championship series in Connecticut.
St. Marys ran its record to 4-0 on Tuesday with a 15-0, 4-inning trouncing of Rhode Island in the first game of the single-elimination portion of the tournament. St. Marys entered the matchup as the No. 1 seed from the Mid-Atlantic pool, while Rhode Island (0-4) was the No. 4 seed from the New England pool.
Facing a win or go home situation against a winless foe, St. Marys left Rhode Island little hope of finding its first win against one of two unbeaten teams left in Orange, as the Pennsylvania champs exploded for 12 runs (7 in 1st, 5 in second) in the first two innings to seize control of the game.
Kendall Young did most of the damage — both at the plate and in the circle — for St. Marys this time around. She tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out six and walking none. She also went 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs.
Young’s performance was part of a 14-hit attack that saw 10 of the 11 players on the St. Marys roster collect at least one hit on the day. All 11 players scored at least one run.
The win put St. Marys into today’s regional semifinals, where it faces New York (2-2, Mid-Atlantic No. 3 seed) — which blanked Massachusetts, 4-0, on Tuesday. Massachusetts (2-2) was the second seed from the New England pool.
New York gave St. Marys its closest game to date at the event, as the Pennsylvania champs used a late rally to force extra inning before pulling out a 5-4 victory in eight innings Saturday in triple-digit heat.
The two states have been here before, as New York eliminated St. Marys from the Junior League East Regional last year in the same semifinal round with a 3-1, 8-inning victory.
The winner of the St. Marys-New York game, slated for 9 a.m. today, earns a spot into the best-of-3 championship series against the winner of the other semifinal pitting Connecticut (4-0, New England No. 1) vs. Delaware (3-1, Mid-Atlantic No. 2) at 11:30 a.m.
The first game of the championship series will be played today at 2:30 p.m., with Game 2 and the if-necessary game scheduled for 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Young allowed a one-out double in the top of the first, but stranded the runner there before St. Marys took charge with its seven-run bottom of the first.
Lindsey Reiter led off the inning with a single and scored when Kara Hanslovan reached on an error by the left fielder. Young followed with a single to plate Hanslovan to quickly made it 2-0.
Rhode Island then got back-to-back outs, but St. Marys put together a two-out rally that featured three more hits around a crucial error. Olivia Eckels had a RBI single during that stretch, while Emma Sorg plated a run on an error.
Reiter punctuated things with a two-run single in her second at-bat of the inning to make it 7-0.
Young started the second with a bang, as she blasted a solo home to center. Lydia Anderson followed with a walk and went to third on a double by Sydney Alexander. Both runners came home on a Shannon Kaiser single.
Kaiser later scored on an error, while Sorg — who singled — raced home on a passed ball to put St. Marys up 12-0 after two innings.
St. Marys tacked on two more runs in the third on a RBI groundout by Eckels and a RBI single from Ava Buzard.
St. Marys final run crossed the plate in the fourth as Young singled home Reiter, who reached on an error, to end the game in walk-off fashion via the 15-run mercy rule.
Young retired the final eight batters she faced to finish off her shutout.