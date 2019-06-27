DuBOIS — The St. Marys Junior League All-Star softball team used a balanced hitting attack and a strong effort in the circle from the duo of Julia Jones and Kendall Young to beat DuBois, 11-2, Wednesday evening at Heindl Field to complete a two-game sweep of the District 10 championship series.
The Junior League crown is the second in a row for a large number of the St. Marys All-Stars — and is the fourth D-10 title in five years for the core group of 14-year-olds.
Jones started in the circle and allowed one run on two hits while striking out two over two innings. St. Marys went to Young in the third, leading 7-1, and she went the rest of the way. Young gave up one unearned run on three hits in five innings while striking out eight and walking two.
The pair were backed by an offense that pounded out 10 hits against a pair of DuBois pitchers. Seven different St. Marys players found the hit column, led by the duo of of Olivia Eckels and Kara Hanslovan.
Eckels was 3-for-4 with a double and run scored, while Hanslovan was 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs. Emily Mourer added a three-run, inside-the-park home run and finished the night with four RBIs.
“The girls are working hard, and they definitely have some big goals in mind,” said St. Marys manager Bob Young. “This is step one in doing that.
“DuBois is a good team, and I know a lot of them from junior high. Tom (Frank) is a good coach, and Jordy (Frank) speaks for herself. So, they were definitely well-coached. But, our girls hit the ball well, and all 13 girls I have confidence will put the ball in play.
“And, we hit hard balls tonight. We work hard on that, swinging hard, and it makes it tough to field a ball when it’s coming hard. They (DuBois) always field a good team though, and you never can take them lightly.
“Our defense played well too, and they (DuBois) put the ball in platy. At this age, you’re not usually seeing 15 strikeouts. It;s about placing the ball well and getting them to either ground out or pop up and letting your defense make the plays.
“And, that’s what our defense did. They were behind both our pitchers today. Julia was pitching well coming in, and I thought they would be ready for Kendall. So, brought her (Jones) in to start and get through the lineup once and she did well. Then we brought Kendall in and she shut them down. Everybody did well today.”
Holding a a 1-0 series advantage, St. Marys wasted little time grabbing the lead in the top of the first.
Shannon Kaiser led off the game with a walk and stole second as DuBois starter Morgan Pasternak struck out Jones and Hanslovan. Young then delivered a clutch two-out single to left to plate Kaiser to put her team up 1-0.
Jones quickly retired the side in order in the bottom of the first before St. Marys added to its lead with three runs in the second.
Eckels led things off with a single, and Rosa DePrater drew a walk. The duo then pulled off a double-steal before Lindsey Reiter hit a fly ball to center that was dropped. It was hit deep enough to score Eckels even if caught, but the miscue also allowed DePrater to score and Reiter to take second.
Reiter then stole third on a throw back to the pitcher and scored on an errant throw to third to make it a 4-0 game.
DuBois got a run back in the bottom of the second when Bree Weible hit a leadoff single to right, stole second and raced home on a single to right by Melia Mitskavich.
St. Marys countered with a three-run top of the third to push its lead to 7-1.
Hanslovan opened the inning with a double to left-center, while Young walked. That brought pinch-hitter Mourer to the plate, and she lined a Pasternak pitch into right field. When the ball landed for a hit, it spun away from the right fielder and rolled all the way to fence.
Mourer sprinted around the bases for the three-run, inside the park homer — touching home plate just as catcher Alexas Pfeufer jumped in the air to field a late throw.
Eckels followed with a double to left-center but was thrown out at third trying to stretch it in to a triple. Pasternak settled in after that play, getting two quick outs on a strikeout and popup to end the third. She then kept St. Marys off the scoreboard in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Meanwhile, St., Marys turned to Young in the circle after its three-run top of the third. And, DuBois tried to make some noise against her from the get-go.
Kayley Risser led off the frame with an infield single, while Pasternak drew a walk. However, St. Marys cut down a runner at third on a grounder hit by Pfeuffer before both runners tagged up on a flyout to center.
Young then ended the inning with a strikeout to keep it a 7-1 game.
Young struck out the side in the fourth, but DuBois found the scoreboard in the fifth after Risser reached on a one-out error. Pasternak followed with a double to plate Risser to make it a 7-2 game.
DuBois managed just one more runner the rest of the way — a two-out single by Risser in the bottom of the seventh. Risser finished 2-for-3.
St. Marys put the icing on its championship with a four-run top of the seventh.
Back-to-back doubles by Jones and Hanslovan to open the inning produced a run and spelled the end for Pasternak. Emma Delp came on in relief and got two quick outs, the second of which was a RBI groundout by Mourer.
Eckels then reached on an error that extended the inning. DePrater followed with a single and both runners scored when Jianna Gerg reached on another error to set the eventual final.
Next up for St. Marys is a trip to Cochranton for the Section 1 Tournament, which is slated to begin July 4.