DuBOIS — A dominant performance in the circle by Kendall Young led the St. Marys Junior League All-Stars to a 3-0 win over DuBois in the winners’ bracket final of the District 10 tournament at Heindl Field Sunday.
Young pitched a complete game, surrendering just three hits and a pair of walks while striking out 14 to secure the win for St. Marys.
Most of the game was controlled by each side’s starting pitcher, as Young and DuBois starter Allie Snyder both had impressive games in the circle.
St. Marys struck first in the bottom half of the second inning by manufacturing a run to take a 1-0 lead.
Caitlyn Vollmer led the inning off by reaching on a single and then stole second.
After the first out of the inning was recorded, Janelle Krug laid down a perfectly executed bunt for a single as Vollmer advanced to third on the play.
With Lindsey Reiter at the plate, St. Marys ran a double steal, as Krug broke for second.
The throw to second was cutoff, but not in time, as Vollmer slid in safely to score the first run of the game.
St. Marys held on to the 1-0 lead into the sixth inning, as DuBois looked for a late-game rally.
Bella Gregory led off the top of the sixth for DuBois by reaching on a walk, followed by a bunt single by Sarah Henninger.
A sacrifice bunt by Snyder advanced the runners to second and third with one out in the inning.
Young responded by forcing a fly out for the second out of the frame and then striking out the following batter to get out of the jam and preserve St. Marys’ one-run lead.
St. Marys looked to add insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth, as Emma Sorg reached on an error and Morgan Wolf hit an infield single to put runners on first and second with one away.
The infield single ended Snyder’s day on the mound, as she finished the game with three runs allowed, one of which was earned, on two hits while striking out five.
DuBois then turned to Morgan Tyler on the mound to face Olivia Eckels.
Eckels reached on a bunt single to load the bases with one away in the inning.
Young then helped her own cause by hitting a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Sorg to give St. Marys a 2-0 lead.
With Vollmer at the plate, Wolf stole third, but the throw got away and ruled into left field, allowing Wolf to score the second run of the inning as St. Marys pulled ahead 3-0.
In the seventh inning, Young secured the win by striking out the side around a single by Emma Torretti to send St. Marys to the D-10 championship game.
With the loss, DuBois will face Punxsutawney in an elimination game Tuesday, as the winner will advance to face St. Marys in the championship game Thursday.
A win Thursday would secure the district title for St. Marys, while a loss would force a winner-take-all final game Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.