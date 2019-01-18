CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville wrestling team dropped six of eight contested bouts Thursday at Patton Hall, while surrendering three forfeits in a 48-15 loss to St. Marys.
The Golden Tide were pinned four times and struggled to get off the bottom and score points much of the night.
“That’s been our issue all year,” Curwensville head coach Dean Swatsworth said. “We’ve been working on it all year, and we are getting better at it. We’re not getting hand control, and sometimes we turn the wrong way when we’re out. we turn back into them. We’re going to keep working at it.”
The dual started at 285 where the Tide bumped 220-pounder Alec McGarry up to face Flying Dutch heavyweight Colton Swanson instead of each team getting forfeits. Both Swatsworth and St. Marys head coach Dom Surra did that several times during the meet.
Swanson pinned McGarry in 1:02 to give the Dutch a 6-0 lead.
“We wanted to get as many matches as possible,” Swatsworth said. “Coach Surra and I talked about it before the match. We don’t want to just go out and have our hands raised. I was glad to see us get as many matches as we did.”
Dutch 106-pounder Lane Dellaquilla gave his team a 9-0 advantage when he edged Jacob Carfley 1-0. Dellaquilla escaped in the second period and was able to keep Carfley on the mat the duration of the third to notch the 1-point decision.
After double forfeits at 133 and 120, wrestling resumed at 126 where Curwensville’s Blake Passarelli took care of Marc Paropacic 11-4.
Passarelli scored two takedowns in both the first and second periods and had an escape and a takedown in the third, while all of Paropacic’s points were scored on escapes.
Passarelli allowed Paropacic to escape with about 35 seconds left in the match and nearly had a takedown before the buzzer to secure a major decision, but Paropacic was able to fend him off.
Connor Gausman (132) and Gregory Tettis (138) picked up forfeits for the Dutch, while teammates Tyler Dilley (145) and Adam Crisp (152) recorded falls to stretch the St. Marys advantage to 33-3.
Dilley stopped Adam Straw in 1:10, while Crisp pinned Duane Brady in 3:58.
Dutch 160-pounder Johnny Wittman followed that up with an 8-3 decision over Cole Bressler.
Wittman scored a takedown in the first and added an escape and a pair of takedowns in the second to take a comfortable 7-1 lead heading to the third. There, Bressler notched a takedown, but was unable to turn Wittman.
Jake McCracken broke the Dutch’s string of wins with a first-period fall over Austin Pritt at 170. McCracken pressed Pritt to his back and used a double grapevine to finish it at 1:40.
The Dutch got those points back at 182 as Raivis Bobby pinned Nick Holbert in 3:45 to make the score 42-9.
St. Marys’ Jeremy Garthwaite (195) and Curwensville’s Gage Roos (220) wrapped up the meet with forfeit wins.
St. Marys improved to 2-4, while Curwensville dropped to 4-11 with the loss.
The Dutch host Redbank Valley Tuesday night, while the Tide get a week off before heading to the Fred Bell Tournament Jan. 25-26 at Grove City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.