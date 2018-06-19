BROCKWAY — The St. Marys Legion outlasted host Brockway, 11-8, in Elk County County League action to improve to 6-2 on the season.
The game turned into a war of attrition, as there were a combined 20 walks (11 by St. Marys pitchers) and six errors (five by St. Marys). Despite coming out on the wrong end of both those stats, St. Marys still pulled out the victory — even after watching an early 6-2 lead evaporate.
Brockway scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings before pushing four across in the bottom of the sixth against relievers Jesse McKee and Tim Beimel to knot things at 8-8.
However, a victory wasn’t in the cards for Brockway, as St. Marys answered right back with a three-spot in the top of the seventh against Brockway reliever Garrett McClintick.
McKee led off the decisive top of the seventh with a single to right that bounced over the first baseman off the lip of the infield. Tylor Herzing bunted McKee to second before he took third on a wild pitch.
Brendon Rolley followed with a walk, and the baserunners promptly pulled off a double-steal — with McKee swiping home with the eventual game-winning run. Rolley later scored on a wild pitch to make it 10-8 as Taylor Boland and Isaac Brock kept the inning going with walks.
St. Marys again tried a double-steal, and while McClintick caught Brock in a rundown for the final out, Boland scored before that out was recorded to make it an 11-8 game.
Beimel, who blew the save opportunity in the sixth, tossed a scoreless seventh to pick up the win. He allowed a one-out walk to Matthew Clark.
Neither team was at a loss for baserunners in the game, with St. Marys stranding five and Brockway 12.
After Brockway starter Jesse Johnson stranded a runner in scoring position in the top of the first, St. Marys starter Brady Schneider was forced to work out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom half of the inning.
Zach Foradori led off the inning with an infield single but was erased on a fielder’s choice. Johnson then singled while Clark walked to load the bases with one out. Schneider stopped the rally there though, striking out Tyler Serafini and Ben Glasl to keep it a scoreless game.
St. Marys carried that momentum in the second and grabbed the lead when four walks around a pair of outs produced a run. McKee, who drew a leadoff walk, came home when Brock worked a two-out, bases-loaded free pass.
That lead was short0lived though as Brockway scored twice in the bottom of the second.
Matt Holt drew a leadoff walk before Zane Puhala reached on an infield single. Schneider then struck out Paul Brosky, but Foradori followed with a single to left-center.
Holt scored on that hit, while Puhala hustled around to third. He got in just ahead of a swipe tag by third baseman Brock. Unfortunately for Brock, the ball squirted out of his glove as he made the swipe and it rolled far enough away for Puhala to score to give Brockway a 2-1 lead.
St. Marys answered right back with a huge five-run top of the third that featured four of the team’s eight hits on the night.
Beimel got things rolling with a leadoff walk. He quickly stole second, then scored on a triple to right by Adam Shaffer. McKee followed with a single to plate Shaffer.
Bryce Bauer kept the inning going with a single, then two batters later Dan Wimer ripped a double to left to score both McKee and Bauer to make it 5-1. Wimer ended up at third on a throw to the plate and scored a batter later on a groundout by Alex Fedus to cap the inning.
Brockway got a run back in the fourth when Foradori reached on a one-out error and later scored on a bases-loaded error. However, Brockway could only muster the one run as Schneider left the bases loaded for a second time in the game.
St. Marys pushed its lead to 8-3 with a pair of runs in the fifth on RBI singles by Wimer and Fedus. Brockway made it 8-4 in the fifth when Matt Holt hit a leadoff single and later scored when McClintick hit into a fielder’s choice.
That set the stage for the late-game drama that saw Brockway score four in the sixth only watch St. Marys win it with three runs in the seventh.
Brockway is back in action Wednesday at Bradford, while St. Marys hosts Fox Township Thursday.
