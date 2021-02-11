ST. MARYS — Led by a record-setting performance by junior Davan Lion, the St. Marys gymnastics team upended visiting Bellefonte, 125.800-103.975, Wednesday night in a meet that saw both teams missing key competitors.
Lion won all four events on her way to setting a new school-record in the all-around with a 35.150, besting her own mark of 35.000 set last season.
The junior’s best score came on the floor, where she took top honors with a 9.150. She also posted 8.750s in winning the vault and beam. She finished with an 8.5 on bars to complete the sweep on the night.
Senior teammate Therese Guido also had a strong night in finishing second to Lion in the all-around with a 32.8. Guido placed second on floor (9.000) and beam (8.225) and third on both the vault (8.500) and bars (7.025).
St. Marys’ Maddy Wittman added a second on vault (8.550) and a fifth on bars (6.350) en route to a fourth in the all-around (29.8).
Bellefonte was led by Sara Proctor, who was third in the all-around (30.775) after collecting a third on floor (8.425), fourths on vault (8.475) and beam (7.525) and a fifth on bars (6.350).
“Although St. Marys was down one of their top all arounds in Lauren Mosier, who will be absent the next three meets, the team still did very well,” said Lady Dutch coach Irene Holjencin. “Bellefonte also did a good with being down several gymnasts and only competing three (girls) on two of the four events.”
Holjencin noted she was pleased with the entire team’s effort on the floor, where she said every girl that competed had their best score of the season.
St. Marys hosts Ridgway Saturday at noon at the St. Marys Middle School.