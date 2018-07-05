UNION CITY — The St. Marys Little League All-Star team finds itself in the driver’s seat as the lone undefeated squad remaining at the Section 1 Tournament in Union City after capturing two wins in two days.
St. Marys opened Section 1 play Tuesday with a wild 3-2, 10-inning victory against District 1 champ Lakeland — a contest that was simultaneously as the St. Marys Minor League All-Stars’ 8-4, 9-inning win against Punxsutawney in the District 10 championship game in St. Marys.
Lakeland jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the seventh and held that slim advantage until the top of the sixth when St. Marys tied the game.
Kara Hanslovan gave St. Marys life with a two-out single. She took second on a passed ball and scored on a clutch double by Emily Mourer — a hit that forced extra innings after Hanslovan (who started in circle) and her defense held lakeland scoreless in in the bottom half of the sixth.
Both teams scored a run in the seventh.
St. Marys got a RBI single by Lucy Klawuhn that scored Gianna Surra —who reached on a fielders choice — in the top half of the inning.
Lakeland then pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh, thanks in large part to a pair of passed balls.
Both teams went scoreless in the eighth and ninth, with each side throwing out runners at home to end each half of the eighth.
St. Marys finally broke through in the top of the 10th.
Shannon Kaiser led off with a single and was bunted to second by Jayssa Snelick. Kaier later scored the eventual game-winning run on a groundout by Hanslovan to put St. Marys up 3-2.
Kaiser was 2-for-5, while Hanslovan was 3-for-5. The duo accounted for five of the team’s eight hits.
Lakeland got a two-out double in the bottom of the 10th, but Haslovan fielded a comebacker and fired to first to finish off her impressive complete-game victory.
Hanslovan allowed two runs, both unearned, on eight hits while striking out six and walking four in 10 innings of work.
St. Marys followed that victory up with a lopsided 13-2 win against host Union City (District 3 champ) Wednesday to earn spot in Friday’s Section 1 championship game, which is slated for 6 p.m.
No further details were available from that game as of press time.
Union City battles Lakeland today, with the winner having to beat St. marys twice for the Section 1 crown. Lakeland beat Clarion, 14-2, in an elimination game Wednesday. Union City bested Clarion, 16-0, in its opener Tuesday.
The if-necessary title game is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m.
