THORNDALE — The St. Marys Little League All-Star softball team won the losers’ bracket finals on Saturday by taking down North Pocono 3-2 before falling to Mifflinburg again by a 3-2 final in 7 innings on Sunday.
In Saturday’s contest, Avery Eckels pitched a complete game and allowed just three hits and two runs while striking out six and walking four.
The St. Marys offense only had five hits on the day against North Pocono pitchers Abby Franklin and Gianna Carra, but it was enough for the victory.
St. Marys took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Sidney Reider had a one-out single and would get a stolen base to second. Bailey Thorwart then hit a double with two outs that plated Reider.
North Pocono would respond to tie things up at 1-1 with an RBI single by Liv Charles to bring in Nina Franceschelli.
The score would remain 1-1 until the sixth and final inning. That’s when Eckels helped out her own cause with a leadoff double off of Carra. Eckles reached third after Giulana Muccio grounded out and Sophia Surra hit a fielder’s choice to give them the 2-1 lead. Surra would later score St. Marys’ third run on an error.
North Pocono would get one run in the bottom of the sixth on a two-out double by Carra. But Eckels would get Franklin to ground out to end the game, putting St. Marys in the championship on Sunday with the 3-2 win.
It would be another 3-2 contest on Sunday, but this time St. Marys would come out on the losing end as they fell to a Mifflinburg team that beat St. Marys on Friday in the winners’ bracket finals.
This time around, the St. Marys girls outhit Mifflinburg 8-7 — including two each from Molly Hanslovan and Eckles — but lost in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Eckles singled in the top of the first to bring home Hanslovan for the quick 1-0 lead, but Mifflinburg would tie it back up in the bottom of the second on a fielder’s choice.
Mifflinburg then took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third as pitcher Taylor Stewart scored on via an error.
It would remain 2-1 until the top of the fifth, as Thorwart led off the inning with a double. Kaylen Eozzo then singled to bring Thorwart home to tie it up at 2-2.
St. Marys would put two runners on in the top of the sixth with singles by Eckels and Muccio, along with Zoe Romanic being hit by a pitch. But they were unable to come up with any runs, eventually leaving two runners stranded.
In the bottom of the sixth, Stewart led off the inning with a triple. St. Marys then loaded the bases, giving intentional walks to Chloe Shoewalter and Brooke Gessner. Eckels was able to get Lainey Miller to pop up to second. But with one out, a Maggie Rubendale single scored the winning run, giving Mifflinburg the 3-2 victory and a state title.
ST. MARYS 3,
NORTH POCONO 2,
Score by Innings
St. Marys 010 002 — 3
North Pocono 010 001 — 2
St. Marys—3
Bailey Thorwart 2b 3011, Kaylen Eozzo c 3010, Molly Hanslovan ss 3000, Avery Eckels p 2110, Giuliana Muccio rf 2010, Sophie Surra lf 3101, Alison Mertz 3b 1000, Zoe Romanic 3b 2000, Sidney Reider 1b 3110, Addison Beimel cf 2000. Totals: 24-3-5-2.
North Pocono—2
Paige Dymek cf 3000, Ella Clementoni 2b 1000, Belle Forgione 3b 1000, Mirabelle Zanguardi c 3000, Jules Galella 1b 2000, Hayley Keating cf 1000, Sierra Corgatelli lf 1100, Maddy Harding rf 1000, Gianna Carra p 2011, Nina Franceschelli lf 1110, Abby Franklin p-1b 2000, Liv Charles ss 2011. Totals: 20-2-3-2.
Errors: St. Marys 0, North Pocono 2. LOB: St. Marys 5, North Pocono 6. 2B: Eckels, Thorwart; Carra. SAC: Forgione. SB: Reider; Carra. HBP: Franceschelli (by Eckels).
Pitching
St. Marys: Avery Eckels-6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB.
North Pocono: Abby Franklin-2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Gianna Carra-4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Eckels. Losing pitcher: Carra.
MIFFLINBURG 3,
ST. MARYS 2
Score by Innings
St. Marys 100 010 — 2
Mifflinburg 011 001 — 3
<&bullet>There was 1 out when the winning run was scored.
St. Marys—2
Bailey Thorwart 2b 3110, Kaylen Eozzo c 3011, Molly Hanslovan ss 3120, Avery Eckels p 3021, Giuliana Muccio rf 3010, Sophie Surra lf 3000, Alison Mertz 3b 1000, Zoe Romanic 3b 1000, Sidney Reider 1b 3000, Addison Beimel cf 2000. Totals: 25-2-7-2.
Mifflinburg—3
Anna Pachucki ss 3020, Amelia Fluman cf 1010, Teagan Richter cf 2000, Taylor Stewart p 3220, Chloe Showalter c 2010, Brooke Gessner lf-2b 2000, Lainey Miller rf 2110, Maggie Rubendale 3b 1011, Tayna Thomas ph 1000, Olivia Fetterman 3b 1001, Rhyann Kurtz 2b-lf 1000, Aubrey Fluman 1b 1000, Natalie Edison ph 1000. Totals: 21-3-8-2.
Errors: St. Marys 1, Mifflinburg 2. LOB: St. Marys 6, Mifflinburg 7. 2B: Thorwart. 3B: Stewart. HBP: Romanic (by Stewart).
Pitching
St. Marys: Avery Eckels-5 1/3+ IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO.
Mifflinburg: Taylor Stewart-6 IP-7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Stewart. Losing pitcher: Eckels.